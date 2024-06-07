California State League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) recently named the San Benito County LULAC Council 2890 as the 2024 statewide Council of the Year, says a press release from the local organization.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the San Benito County LULAC Council 2890

members for their outstanding service and dedication to LULAC’s mission,” California LULAC State Director Jacob Sandoval said. “Their tireless efforts have not gone unnoticed, and we are

grateful for their continued contribution to the empowerment of the Latino community. We hope their example will inspire others to follow in their footsteps.”

Local LULAC council members said the award is a testament to the council’s “unwavering commitment to promoting social justice, equality and opportunity for all Latinos in California.”

Pictured are Jacob Sandoval, CA LULAC State Director; Mara Spandri, Member of San Benito County LULAC Council 2890; Margaret Salinas, Member of San Benito County LULAC; and Domingo Garcia, President of National LULAC.