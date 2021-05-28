Local barber gives to small businesses impacted by Covid

Abraham Gonzales spends most of his days inside San Benito Barbers cutting different styles of hair and helping people look their sharpest.

The 31-year old Hollister native wants to continue to help others but he decided to go a step further. In January he created the Small Business Fundraiser to help out several local business owners with some funds. So far, he’s given money to six recipients.

All of the money comes from profits he makes on haircuts and he tries to raffle off a variety of items including free haircuts, a pair of Jordan brand shoes or sports memorabilia.

Gonzales said growing up he was instilled with the trait of being thoughtful and giving away instead of receiving. He said he’s come to a point in his career where he feels confident enough in his skills and ability to put himself out there to create the fundraiser.

He noticed that a lot of small businesses took a big hit during the Covid-19 pandemic and decided to do his part to help them.

“I just see it as there’s a whole lot of good that comes out of doing good,” Gonzales said.

In January, he collected $735 in a week to hand to Hollister Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. The following month he got a single day’s worth of haircuts, $400, and gave that to Be True Cafe.

Lorie Rios, owner of Lighthouse 55 Bakery, received $815 from the fundraiser in March. She said Gonzales came through with some much needed assistance after the Covid-19 pandemic set the bakery back.

“It was food off his table, a day to spend with his kids and the sacrifices that he made to help someone else,” she said. “He’s continuing to be that to everybody.”

The fundraiser has also been beneficial to Rios because now she’s taking care of her husband, Samuel, who is recovering from an illness he suffered on Christmas Day. She had to shut down the bakery from December until March 25 to be there for him.

Rios said she will forever be humble to Gonzales for taking that time to help her out instead of his own business.

“He is such a wonderful, wonderful human being,” she said. “He is an example of a role model and a legacy to his children.”

Gonzales said it’s that moment of handing over the check and seeing the reaction of the business owners is what he remembers the most. He mentioned that most of the time they seem to be so overwhelmed and it’s that genuine expression of gratitude that he enjoys.

“That’s the ultimate reward right there,” he said. “That’s how it’s always been when I give. I get more out of giving than receiving.”

Gonzales began helping out multiple businesses in April and was able to collect $380 for Cozy Cup Cafe, 4th Street Eatery and El Rinconcito Authentic Mexican Food restaurant.

Gonzales said it is time consuming, especially when he’s the one creating the flyers, fundraising and deciding what businesses are going to get the funds. But the process is starting to become more fluid for him and he’s ready again to help someone else in need.

“I have enough challenges to not get caught up in the moment and I’m just happy to do it,” he said. “For me it’s trying to be more efficient with my time and try to get better with things.”

He’s gearing up for an event on May 30 for another secret recipient who Gonzales believes was instrumental in helping feed the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gonzales said what he gives isn’t as big of an impact financially like he would want, but it’s the thought and the gesture alone goes a long way.

“I think they realize they have a lot more support than they think or realize,” he said.