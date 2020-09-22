Nail salons can reopen indoors in San Benito County if they adhere to revised Covid-19 criteria issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 22.

The modifications announced by Newsom apply to indoor nail salon business in counties listed in the “widespread risk” or purple tier, like San Benito, reads a press release from county staff.

Local nail salons must follow the state’s guidance for personal care services in order to create a safe environment for employees and customers. Establishment owners or managers must prepare a plan and post the state’s checklist for personal care services inside their nail salons, in a location where customers and employees can see the posting.

Wearing a face mask continues to be a statewide requirement in all public or common spaces, the county’s press release says. Employers must provide face coverings to workers or must reimburse workers for the reasonable cost of obtaining them.

The state’s updated guidance for nail salons and personal care services includes:

-Provide temperature and/or symptom screenings for all workers at the beginning of their shift and any vendors or contractors entering the establishment. Make sure the temperature/symptom screener avoids close contact with workers to the extent possible.

-Employers must provide and ensure workers use all required protective equipment, including eye protection, gloves, and face shields where necessary.

-Employers should consider where disposable glove use may be helpful to supplement frequent handwashing or use of hand sanitizer; examples are for workers who are screening others for symptoms or handling commonly touched items. Workers should wear gloves when handling items contaminated by body fluids.

-Disposable gloves should be worn for services that require them. Wearing gloves should be done in conjunction with regular hand washing and is not a substitute for regular hand washing.

-Establish a written, workplace-specific COVID-19 prevention plan at every location, perform a comprehensive risk assessment of all work areas and work tasks, and designate a person at each facility to implement the plan.

-Ensure that co-workers, fellow tenants, booth renters, and/or staff have coordinated and put a plan in place for cleaning and disinfection at the beginning and end of each shift and in between customers. Perform thorough cleaning in high traffic areas, such as reception areas, and areas

of ingress and egress including stairways, stairwells, and handrails.

The updated guidance can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/. Anyone with local questions or concerns can email [email protected] or call (831) 636-4113.