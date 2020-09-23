Police respond to shooting victim at Hollister Super

Incident was likely gang-related, authorities said

Police responded to a grocery store on San Juan Road in response to a report Tuesday night of a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Hollister Police officers responded to Hollister Super, located at 1280 San Juan Road, about 6:30pm Sept. 22, according to authorities. The victim, a 28-year-old male, ran into the store with gunshot wounds. He appeared to have been chased by a group of young men, police said.

Police continue to investigate the incident, which was likely gang-related, according to authorities.

The victim was transported to a Bay Area trauma center, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Hollister Police at (831) 636-4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided through WeTip may result in a reward.