Local law enforcement and fire protection agencies hosted the annual National Night Out Aug. 6 in downtown Hollister, in an effort to encourage positive ongoing working relationships between public safety officials and community members.

Officers and firefighters helped kids and families climb aboard patrol vehicles, fire trucks and tactical enforcement vehicles. The San Benito County Sheriff’s K9 patiently posed for photos and accepted hugs from young attendees. California Highway Patrol officers encouraged young attendees to try out the driver’s seat in their cruisers.

Local nonprofits and city and county departments hosted booths to offer information and free giveaways at the National Night Out events.

National Night Out is a nationwide campaign that is designed to bring the police and community together to strengthen their relationships and help keep residents safer.

“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” the sheriff’s office said. “Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

A local youngster is pictured sitting atop a Hollister Police Department patrol motorcycle at the Aug. 6 National Night Out in downtown Hollister. Photo: Chris Mora

