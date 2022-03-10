Local scene: Academic honors; Bach to Blues

Hartman named to President’s List

Hollister resident Jenna Hartman made the Schreiner University President’s List for the fall 2021 semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, full-time students must earn at least a 4.0 grade point average for the term, passing all classes, and have at least 12 hours credit for the term, according to a press release announcing the honor.

Godoy graduates

Megan Godoy, of Hollister graduated, with a BSN majoring in Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in fall 2021. More than 1,800 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for fall semester 2021.

Doty is new member of American Angus Association

Lily Doty, of Hollister, is a new junior member of the American Angus Association, according to Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization.

Junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association sponsored shows and other national and regional events, according to a press release.

Input sought on County Express

County Express is reviewing its public transit system in San Benito County, and local officials are seeking public input. An online community meeting is scheduled for 6pm March 15 on Zoom. To register for the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/CountyExpress and enter the webinar ID 811 4232 7867.

During the meeting, County Express officials will report on what they heard during pervious community outreach activities in 2021, present changes under consideration to improve services and ask the public for ideas about the draft alternatives.

For more information, call 831.637.7665 or email [email protected].

Gavilan music faculty take the stage

Gavilan College will host the Bach to Blues concert on March 19 at 7:30pm at the Gavilan College Theater, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd. in Gilroy.

The concert will feature performances by the college’s music faculty as well as special guests.

Tickets are $15 general and $10 for students and seniors. All proceeds benefit the Gavilan College Music Program.

For information, visit gavilan.edu/bachtoblues.