good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
71.1 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
March 11, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsSchools

SBHS superintendent presents plans for second high school

Proposed with estimated cost of $123M

By: Michael Garcia
384
0

Special to the Free Lance

San Benito High School District Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum provided a brief presentation March 7 to the Hollister City Council on early plans to open a second high school.

According to Tennenbaum, San Benito High School is at its capacity of 3,437 students, with 237 students expected over the next two years due to new housing developments.

Tennenbaum said he is reaching out to various governmental bodies in the county to find ways to work together.

“We are at capacity in terms of where we are in our student body and enrollment,” he said. “The district needs assistance to fund construction of the high school.”

The school is expected to cost $123 million. 

The city council and school officials discussed how to finance the project and make up for the estimated $73.2 million shortfall, such as through developer fees, general obligation bonds and state funding.

Officials pointed to the growth of the area, saying more space is needed for students. According to U.S. Census data, the population in Hollister grew by nearly 7,000 people from 2010 to 2020. Nearly 30% of the population is under 18.

Officials also discussed the idea of creating new housing for the residents in the area which would make it more accessible for the parents and students to get to the high school, but noted there were limited expansion areas in Hollister, as land outside the city is primarily used for agriculture.

Michael Garcia

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

SJB wastewater project to receive $1M in federal funding

Michael Garcia -
San Juan Bautista is among eight Central Coast communities...
High School Sports

Jesse James Guerrero, nephew of Robert The Ghost Guerrero, improves to 3-0 in pro career

Michael Garcia -
It took nine hours for Jesse James Guerrero to...
Local News

Local scene: Academic honors; Bach to Blues

Michael Garcia -
Hartman named to President’s List Hollister resident Jenna Hartman made...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,205FansLike
150FollowersFollow
1,127FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

SJB wastewater project to receive $1M in federal funding

Jesse James Guerrero, nephew of Robert The Ghost Guerrero, improves to...