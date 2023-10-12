Local Scene: Academic honors, Harvest Festival, Hollister Hills

Locals named to Dean’s List

Hollister residents Ema Alfaro, Miranda Hernandez, Daniela Hernandez and Anessa Ocampo were named to the Stanislaus State University Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and register for and earn a minimum of 12 units of credit of graded coursework at the university.

Bianchi awarded scholarship

Abby Bianchi, of Hollister, was honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with an academic scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year. Bianchi is majoring in Animal Science and Agricultural Communications.

The scholarship is part of the more than $1.8 million that students receive from the Ferguson College and its academic departments. Students from all areas of study are considered for university scholarships, which can be combined with college and departmental opportunities.

“We are proud to support new students as they begin their academic careers in the Ferguson College of Agriculture,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs. “We look forward to seeing the contributions they will make within our college and at OSU. We are grateful for our donors and friends who support these scholarships and our students.”

Harvest Festival is Oct. 14

The San Juan Bautista Harvest Festival—featuring a variety of live entertainment, food and merchandise vendors—will take place 10am-5pm Oct. 14 in historic downtown San Juan Bautista.

The event includes an array of activities for the entire family and celebrates the community of San Juan Bautista.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mvcvepp9.

Bell’s Station gate to open for limited time at Coe Park

​​For one weekend, Henry W. Coe State Park will open the gate at Bell’s Station on Highway 152 east of Gilroy and allow attendees to drive along Kaiser-Aetna Road to the Dowdy Visitor Center.

This rare event allows for backpacking, bikepacking, horseback riding, general day use hiking or mountain biking.

The Bell Station entrance gate will be open from Oct. 13-15 during the hours of 8am to 8pm.

Shaded tables at Dowdy have views of the expanse of the park, including Tie Down Peak. Bura Bura Peak is a short hike away, with 360-degree views of the park and surrounding areas.

Fees will be waived if visitors fill out a survey at the event.

For information, visit coepark.net/dowdy-ranch-open.

Arts Council hosting watercolor workshop

Registration is now open for the Adult Watercolor Workshop hosted by the San Benito County Arts Council and presented by Hollister artist Karen Percival.

This single-session workshop will take place on Oct. 14 from 1-4pm at the Arts Council’s Art Depot located at the historic train depot in downtown Hollister.

In this workshop, participants will learn the basics of watercolor technique and paint their own original piece of art. Registration is $45 per person, and all materials will be provided.

For online registration, visit tinyurl.com/3pjbwejt.

Adult Art Workshops are presented by the San Benito County Arts Council as part of its Community Art Education Program and are made possible with the support of the California Arts Council, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, United Way and Monterey Peninsula Foundation.

For information on other Arts Council programs, visit sanbenitoarts.org or email [email protected].

Hollister Hills hosts Oct. 28 cleanup, trick or treat

Visit Hollister Hills SVRA on Oct. 28 for the park’s “Clean Wheeling” and “Creatures of the Night” events.

The day starts with Hollister Hills’ annual Clean Wheeling trash pickup gathering in the Upper Ranch area, from 9am-1pm. Registration begins at 8am. The Hollister Hills Off-Road Association will provide lunch for volunteers at 12pm. Bring gloves, water, sun block and a hat.

Then, from 5-7pm Oct. 28, explore the weird and wonderful nocturnal life of Hollister Hills SVRA as you “trick or treat” along the Bird Creek Train in the park’s Nature Area. Families should arrive at 5pm to allow enough time to decorate a pumpkin and trick or treat.

Bring water, flashlight, comfortable walking shoes, warm clothes and family friendly costumes.

For more information about both Oct. 28 events, email [email protected] or call 831.638.3207.