Local Scene: Academic honors

McAbee graduates from ‘Bama

Ireland McAbee, of Hollister, received a bachelor’s of science degree in education from the University of Alabama. The university awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8, according to a press release.

Locals named to Dean’s List

Hollister residents Claire Cagnacci, Ireland McAbee and Brooke Shaffer were named to the University of Alabama Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students with an academic record of 3.5 or above were named to the Dean’s List.

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Hagins graduates

Anne Hagins, of Hollister, was conferred a bachelor of arts degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Iowa. Hagins was a student in the university’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Hagins was one of more than 5,100 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students who earned their degrees in recent ceremonies. “These Hawkeyes have engaged, excelled and stretched to reach their goals—despite a pandemic,” says a press release.

“Year after year, our students have pushed to achieve more and to come together for the greater good-that’s the Hawkeye Way. As this cohort of new graduates enters the next stage of their lives, they leave campus full of potential and promise,” the release adds.