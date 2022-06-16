Etheric to bring new internet option to SJB

Etheric Networks, a provider of fiber and wireless internet service in the Bay Area, on June 13 announced that its newest project in San Juan Bautista is nearing completion. The expansion brings “significant new internet options to hundreds of businesses and homes in town, with planned expansion into nearby farms and communities,” says a press release from Etheric Networks.

Earlier this year, Etheric opened a data center at the Windmill Market complex that provides the fiber backbone for the network, says the press release. Bandwidth will be distributed to customers via radio dish arrays mounted to the city’s water tank. Phase 1 of the network will provide service to all of downtown San Juan Bautista, with delivery starting in July.

“We were pleased to work with Etheric, who had a vision for bringing 21st century connectivity to our historic town, without adding unsightly towers or digging up our streets,” San Juan Bautista City Manager Don Reynolds said. “Having our own fiber backbone and dedicated data center will not only serve the existing community, but also attract more opportunities to our city.”

The expansion of reliable high-speed internet helps support pandemic-related lifestyle changes that have become permanent, such as working and learning from home, adds the press release. The expansion in San Juan Bautista furthers Etheric’s mission to provide high-quality internet to underserved areas to meet current and future connectivity needs.

Etheric’s fiber and wireless networks deliver “Gigabit speeds” through radio waves transmitted to antennae located on the outside of a home or business, the press release explains. A single high-speed connection could serve an entire building.

“Etheric was founded to deliver capabilities and speeds that the large providers haven’t yet achieved, and we are committed to exploring new ways to provide cutting edge, next-generation services to our community using an energy-efficient, green approach,” said Etheric Networks CEO Alexander Hagen. “The service we are bringing to San Juan Bautista is multigigabit, backed by our own dark fiber with direct peering connections to all premium Silicon Valley content delivery networks such as Apple, Netflix, Google and Yahoo.”

Etheric Networks is based in San Mateo.

For more information about Etheric’s availability in San Juan Bautista, visit ethericnetworks.com/San-Benito-County.