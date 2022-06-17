Brittany Moore crowned Miss Rodeo 2022

Brittany Moore, of San Juan Bautista, took home the title of Miss San Benito Rodeo 2022 last weekend at Bolado Park.

Moore, 20, is the daughter of Andy Moore and Cheryl Yetter. She is currently attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, majoring in Animal Science with a minor in Agriculture Business, according to a press release. She is a 2020 graduate from San Benito High School, and is now representing the San Benito County Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo as Miss San Benito Rodeo 2022.

Aside from the sport of rodeo, she is an active member of some clubs at the California Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo, including the Vet Science Club, the press release continues. She also volunteers at the swine enterprise unit on campus.

Moore is a co-chair of the apparel team for Cal Poly Rodeo, where students design and market the apparel for the rodeo team.

Moore began riding horses when she was in elementary school with close family friends, which was when she fell in love with being on and around horses, adds the press release. She began entering the Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo when she was a young girl, running barrels, keyhole, ribbon race and participating in the ribbon roping once she was old enough.

She was a member of the CHSRA District 4 Rodeo Team through middle school and high school. Moore is currently a member of the Cal Poly Rodeo Team, California Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association and the West Coast Barrel Racing Association.

Also competing in the Miss San Benito Rodeo contest were runner-up Emery Pura and second runner-up Grace Skow.

Upcoming rodeo events

All events will take place at Bolado Park Event Center, unless otherwise noted. Bolado Park is located at 9000 Airline Highway, Tres Pinos:

Downtown Parade: 11am June 18 in downtown Hollister

Figure 8 Roping eliminations and Memorial Team Roping: 8am June 19

Member BBQ: 1pm June 19

Halter Horse Classes and Eliminations: 8am June 24

Art & Tack Show Vendor Tent: 3-7pm June 24

Wine and Beer tasting: 5pm June 24

Rodeo Performance: 7pm June 24

Art & Tack Show Vendor Tent: 11am-6pm June 25

Rodeo performance: 1:30pm June 25

Rodeo BBQ Live Music, Silent & Live Auction: 5pm June 25

Charro Show & Mariachi Band: 11am June 26

Art & Tack Show Vendor Tent: 11am-6pm June 26

Rodeo Performance: 1:30pm June 26

For tickets or more information, call 831.628.3545.