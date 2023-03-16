good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 16, 2023
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

Local Scene: Bach to Blues; Community Solutions gala

Tickets are on sale for Community Solutions’ 10th Annual Healing Hearts gala fundraiser

By: Staff Report
Bach to Blues Concert returns March 18 

The Bach to Blues Concert returns to the Gavilan College Theater on March 18 at 7:30pm.

Bach to Blues is a fundraising concert that showcases faculty, students and local talent. This year’s guest performers include the San Benito Oriana Chorale, the cast of the spring production of “Grease,” and Frank Flores.   

Oriana is the only community choir in San Benito County that presents a regular schedule of concerts each year. It is a non-profit organization dedicated to giving live performances of vocal music and music education in San Benito County.   

“It’s a wonderful, family event,” said Maria Amirkhanian, Gavilan music faculty and longtime organizer of the event. “Everyone wants to come. It is a local tradition, which truly celebrates not only Gavilan talent, but our homegrown musicians. Buy your tickets now before they sell out.” 

VIP tickets cost $30, general admission is $20 and seniors/students are $10.

Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/BachtoBlues23 or at the door, the Gavilan College Bookstore, BookSmart in Morgan Hill and the Gavilan College site in Hollister. 

For information, contact Amirkhanian at [email protected] or 408.848.4796. 

Community Solutions gala is April 22

Tickets are on sale for Community Solutions’ 10th Annual Healing Hearts gala fundraiser, which is scheduled for 5:30-9:30pm April 22 at Guglielmo Winery in Morgan Hill. 

“Join us in-person for an elegant evening of fun and fundraising to provide safety and care for local families in crisis,” says the event invitation from Gilroy-based Community Solutions. “Prepare to be moved and inspired as you experience the struggles and joys of local families who are working to overcome violence, abuse, the challenges of mental illness and more.”

Tickets to the gala include a champagne reception, buffet dinner, live and silent auctions, a game of Heads-or-Tails and more. 

Community Solutions is a nonprofit organization that provides “comprehensive spectrum of prevention, intervention, treatment and residential services to the communities of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties,” according to their website, communitysolutions.org. “We provide services and support to help children, families, and individuals overcome the challenges posed by mental health issues, substance abuse, trauma, severe family dysfunction, sexual and domestic violence and human trafficking.”

For more information and to purchase tickets for the April 22 gala, visit https://tinyurl.com/3udjhaym

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

