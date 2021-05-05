Local Scene: Bolado Park Rodeo set for June

The Bolado Park Rodeo is scheduled for June 26 at Bolado Park.

The San Benito County Saddle Horse & Rodeo organization issued a press release stating that the one-day event starts at 8am, beginning with the Figure 8 Roping class.

Other track events include Keyhole (15 years old and under), Junior Stock Horse and Open Stock Horse.

Arena events include Open Team Roping, Open Barrels, Junior Team Roping (15 and under) Junior Barrels (15 and under) and Junior Breakaway (15 and under).

Entries will open May 16 and end June 9 at 6pm.

According to Saddle Horse & Rodeo, the grandstand will be open to spectators free of charge and food vendors will also be available. The event is still subject to current health guidelines and Covid-19 restrictions that are in effect on the day of the show.

For more information, call 831-628-3545 or visit the website (sanbenitocountyrodeo.com) after May 1 for more details on the event.

Caltrans offering scholarships

Caltrans District 5 employees and the California Transportation Foundation (CTF) are offering two $750 scholarships to high school seniors within the five-county district, which includes San Benito County.

The scholarship program is designed for college-bound senior high school students who plan to attend college in California, pursue a career in transportation and live on the Central Coast.

Applications must be submitted by May 14. The 2021 scholarships will be awarded this summer.

For a link to the scholarship application, visit dot.ca.gov/d5/scholarship.htm.

For information, contact Laurie Baima at [email protected] or 805.549.3353.