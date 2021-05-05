San Benito High will host graduation ceremonies

San Benito High School officials are finalizing plans for two in-person graduation ceremonies to be hosted at the campus’ multipurpose field.

The two ceremonies will be held June 4 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Seniors with the last name of A-J will attend the first ceremony, while students with a last name of K-Z will attend the second ceremony.

Graduation coordinator Brian DeCarli last week updated the San Benito High Board of Trustees on plans that include social distancing measures and will require an RSVP from every guest.

The attendee lists may need to be adjusted based upon the number of confirmed RSVPs from graduates.

DeCarli said the goal is to “encourage the orderly arrival and exit of attendees in a manner that encourages social distancing.”

Each of the two ceremonies will seat approximately 375 graduates and up to four guests per graduate. Those not in the same household must remain six feet apart and face coverings are still required for everyone in attendance.

Graduates will need to provide proof that their guests are from the same household and are from within California, per California Department of Public Health guidelines.

According to the school, all graduates should receive an email from MarchingOrder.com to RSVP for the ceremony. There, they can note any individuals who need additional modifications or support at the ceremony.

Guests must enter the venue together at the same time with tickets that will be provided ahead of time.

In June 2020, the school had approximately 680 graduates that were recognized over the course of four days inside of Andy Hardin Stadium with no guests allowed in the grandstands. They were broken up into three groups of 60 graduates per day and they were allowed to have up to two guests escort them onto the field.

This year the ceremony will take place at the school’s multipurpose field, which was last used for a full in-person graduation in 2019.

DeCarli said having two ceremonies ensures the ability to properly monitor and support safety protocols and guidelines. He also mentioned that it will provide better seating for both graduates and guests.

DeCarli worked with both the parent-led graduation committee and site administration to come up with the safest way possible for the ceremony.

A professional livestream of the graduation will be made available for people to watch online as well. (Check back later for the link)

Class of 2021 Graduation

Where: San Benito High multipurpose field

When: June 4

First ceremony: 8:30-10:30 am

Second ceremony: 12:30-2:30 pm

First group of graduates will report to Andy Hardin Stadium between 7:15-7:30 a.m.

Second group of graduates will report to Andy Hardin Stadium between 11:15-11:30 a.m.

Parking will be available in the Andy Hardin Stadium parking lot on San Benito Street, the River Parkway lot west of the multipurpose field, the Science and Robotics parking lot on Nash Road, the tennis court parking lot near Nash and West streets and the Mattson Gym parking lot near Nash and Monterey streets.