Cool in the parks

Water features at Valley View and McCarthy Parks in Hollister are now operational every day from 11am-7pm, through Sept. 29.

San Benito County’s 150th

Celebrate San Benito County’s sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary on July 27 at the San Benito Historical park. The party includes live entertainment, food trucks, vendors and activities for the whole family.

The celebration takes place from 10am-6pm. The Historical park is located at 8300 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos.

California Dreamin’

The local art exhibit, “California Dreamin’,” showcasing a collection of artworks that celebrate the essence of summer nostalgia and the California Dream, opens in downtown Hollister with a June 22 celebration from 12-4pm at the Art Depot.

The exhibit, hosted by the San Benito County Arts Council, will remain open for special viewing hours from 5-7pm on Fridays in July.

Featuring a diverse range of paintings, fiber arts, mixed media, photography and other works by talented local and regional artists, California Dreamin’ promises to deliver the idyllic and wistful imagery associated with the Golden State’s summer days—from the golden hues of sunset on the beach to the intricate patterns of a summer quilt.

The June 22 opening celebration will offer a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and community members to immerse in the creative interpretations of California’s iconic summer moments.

“We are excited to present this exhibition that not only highlights the incredible talent within our community but also resonates with the universal theme of summer nostalgia,” said Heidi Jumper, the Arts Council’ Director of Marketing and Outreach. “We invite everyone to join us for the Opening Celebration to meet the artists and experience the magic of California summers through their eyes.”

The opening celebration will include light refreshments, music and a chance to meet and engage with the artists behind the works.

The Art Depot is located at 35 Fifth Street in Hollister.

For more information, visit .sanbenitoarts.org.

Summer Art Camp starts June 25

Local youth will have a chance to unlock or expand their creative prowess and delve into different artistic styles, mediums and techniques at the San Benito County Arts Council’s Summer Art Camp.

Registration is now open for the youth camp, which starts June 25 and continues through July 25, with each week focusing on a different subject area. Week 1 (June 25-27) is Paint Party Camp; Week 2 (July 1-3) is for Skateboard Design; Week 3 (July 9-11) is titled Mural Masters; Week 4 (July 16-18) is Creating with Clay; and Week 5 (July 23-25) is another Paint Party Camp.

Summer Art Camp takes place at the Art Depot, 35 Fifth St., Ste. D in downtown Hollister. The cost is $65 per student per camp, with a $10 sibling discount. All materials will be provided.

Camps run Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays unless otherwise noted. Ages 6-8 attend 9:30-11am; and ages 9 to teens attend 12-1:30pm.

To register online and view the full class schedule and descriptions, visit www.sanbenitoarts.org.

Single camp scholarships available for qualifying San Benito County students, according to the Arts Council. Email [email protected] to inquire about a scholarship application.

Fundraiser supports therapeutic riding

One Step Closer’s 2024 fundraiser gala will take place 5-9pm June 23 at Coyote Ranch Event Center, featuring line dancing instruction, live auction, BBQ dinner, raffle, open bar and more.

Line dancing lessons will be taught by Janet Goddard, to live music by the Country Cougars. Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner will be the auctioneer for the live auction items.

The fundraiser supports all programs at One Step Closer Therapeutic Riding, a Morgan Hill based nonprofit that offers adaptive horseback riding and equine-assisted therapy to people with disabilities and U.S. military veterans.

To purchase tickets and for more information about the June 23 gala, visit https://tinyurl.com/4ces7ck4.

San Benito County Rodeo

The San Benito County Saddle Horse Show and Rodeo runs June 28-30 at the fairgrounds, 9000 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos.

For information and tickets, visit sanbenitocountyrodeo.com.

Hollister Concerts

This year’s Hollister Concerts series honors musical legends with top-tier tribute bands, and it opens up sponsorship opportunities for local businesses looking to boost their visibility and connect with the community.

The 2024 Summer Concert Series schedule includes:

• July 13: Faithful, Pearl Jam Tribute, and 40 Ounces to Freedom, a Sublime Tribute

• Aug. 3: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars Tribute, and Maroon Vibes, Maroon 5 Tribute

• Aug. 24: The Long Run, Eagles Tribute, and Ronstadt Revival, Linda Ronstadt Tribute

• Sept. 14: Bonfire, ACDC Tribute, and Hurricane, Scorpions Tribute

The concerts take place at Guerra Cellars Winery, Pepper Tree Ranch, 500 John Smith Road in Hollister. Doors open at 5pm each night, with the show going from 6:30-9:30pm.

For more details, visit www.hollisterconcerts.com or contact Guerra Cellars Winery.

Fourth of July Kiddie Parade

Hollister Recreation’s Fourth of July Kiddie Parade returns.

The parade line up/check in starts at 9:30am July 4 on San Benito Street in front of the Veterans Memorial Building. Parade begins at 10am.

Decorate your bikes, trikes, wagons and scooters and join the fun.