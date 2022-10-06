Local Scene: Feeding the Frontline; Youth Rising raises $50K

Feeding the Frontline

The San Benito Health Foundation on Oct. 19 will host “Feeding the Frontline: Binational Hope, Health Without Borders,” a drive-thru food distribution event to support local families.

The event will take place 3-6pm at the health foundation’s headquarters, at 351 Felice Drive in Hollister.

Feeding the Frontline is an effort by the San Benito Health Foundation to recognize the 22nd annual Binational Health Week, says a press release from the foundation. Binational Health Week was created in 2001 to raise awareness of and respond to the unique health care challenges of Latinos living in the United States and Canada.

“We wanted to recognize our local Latino families and agricultural industry workers and share support to all families who may be in need around San Benito County during these challenging times,” says the press release.

Provided at the Oct. 19 drive-thru will be food and produce distribution, as well as health information. Foundation staff and volunteers expect to serve more than 300 families. Distribution will be on a first come, first served basis.

The local nonprofit health foundation is partnering with numerous organizations and businesses to host the Feed the Frontline event. These include the Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose, Community Foodbank of San Benito County, El Teatro Campesino, Hollister Super, Martha’s Kitchen and the Rotary Club of San Juan Bautista.

The San Benito Health Foundation is a Community Health Center providing Medical, Dental, Vision, Behavioral Health, and WIC services for underserved populations in San Benito County and surrounding areas since 1975.

Youth Rising raises $50K-plus

Youth Alliance, a community-based nonprofit, raised more than $50,000 for youth wellness, leadership and the organization’s youth impact center at its 2nd annual Youth rising fundraiser.

The event was held Sept. 15 at the Youth Alliance Hollister Impact Center, and welcomed more than 50 guests, families, small businesses and philanthropic leaders, says a press release from Youth Alliance. Youth Rising is an annual event that honors young leaders and their commitment to improving themselves and their communities.

“With the support from visionaries, the Youth Rising initiative helps advance and promote positive opportunities to support young people’s wellness and leadership development,” says the press release.

Youth Rising on Sept. 15 featured a welcome reception with over 30 youth volunteers, catering services, music and a video presentation for a live-in-person and online watch party event, the press release continues.

In addition, two young leaders from San Andreas High School received the Tony Ruiz Scholarship and Jo Barrios Wahdan Scholarship. Ruben Avila, the recipient of the Tony Ruiz Scholarship, will attend Hartnell College in the Fall 2022 as a first-generation student. He will major in Agriculture and plans to transfer to a four-year university.

“I would like to thank Youth Alliance for giving me the opportunity to receive this scholarship in order to continue with my education,” Avila said. “One thing I’ve learned throughout my year with Youth Alliance is that you will be faced with many defeats, but never let yourself be defeated.”

Camila Zendejas, the Jo Barrios Wahdan Scholarship recipient, will attend Gavilan College and major in Administration of Justice. She plans to pursue a career as an FBI Profiler, also known as, Behavioral Analyst.

“Youth Alliance has impacted my life in so many positive ways,” Zendejas said. “I have built connections with people that have helped me so much. I can’t thank them enough for all their help and support for the opportunity to continue pursuing my goal of receiving a higher education at Gavilan College.”

Youth Alliance noted in the press release that the organization is thankful for support from the community in its efforts to promote youth empowerment and leadership.

“As a youth and family organization, Youth Alliance is proud to foster young leaders’ talents, leadership, and brilliance as they build a strong foundation and pathways to success,” said Diane Ortiz, Youth Alliance CEO. “Our supporters and generous donors answered the call to action as visionary champions. The collective investment in the wellness of our youth will ensure that YA is dedicated to building out youth spaces and programming to support youth wellness and leadership development.”