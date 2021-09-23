good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
77.5 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
September 23, 2021
Article Search
Area residents checked in at Sunnyslope School on Sept. 18 to volunteer to take part in Coastal Cleanup Day.
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Local Scene: Geocache Bash at Hollister Hills SVRA

Thousands of tons of garbage picked up on Coastal Cleanup Day

By: Staff Report
18
0

Are you up for the challenge? Hollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation Area is hosting the Geocache Bash on Sept. 25. Registration goes from 8am-9am, and the geocache scavenger hunt takes place 9am-2:30pm. Check-in is at the Area 5 Group Camp at Hollister Hills SVRA. 

Geocaching is an outdoor family-friendly activity in which participants use GPS devices or applications to download coordinates to find “geocaches” throughout the park. 

A smartphone or GPS device is required to participate in the Sept. 25 Geocache Bash. Due to the topography and tree coverage of the Hollisters Park, smartphone based GPS can be spotty and unreliable. If using a smartphone, participants are recommended to download the Geocaching app (geocaching.com) before arrival. 

The Sept. 25 event includes a free lunch sponsored by the Hollister Hills Off-Road Association. 

For more information, email [email protected] or visit ohv.parks,ca.gov/hollisterhills

Thousands volunteer for Coastal Cleanup Day

After more than a year of suspending in-person activities during the pandemic, tens of thousands of Californians turned out to take part in the 37th Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day, the state’s largest annual volunteer event organized by the California Coastal Commission.

Volunteers gathered hundreds of tons of trash at beaches, shorelines, and inland waterways, cleaning up at hundreds of locations in 55 of California’s 58 counties, says a press release from the California Coastal Commission. Cleanups took place up and down the coast, from the Oregon to Mexico border, and as far inland as Lake Tahoe. California’s event is part of the International Coastal Cleanup, organized by the Ocean Conservancy.

In Hollister, numerous volunteers showed up to volunteer for Coastal Cleanup Day at Sunnyslope School on Sept. 18. In Morgan Hill, volunteers helped clean up in the area of two gathering points: the city’s corporation yard on Edes Court and Chesbro Reservoir County Park. 

With 50% of the statewide cleanup sites reporting results, more than 20,000 volunteers took part in the Sept. 18 cleanup day throughout California. Those volunteers picked up 153,281 pounds of trash and an additional 9,256 pounds of recyclable materials, for a total of 162,538 pounds or more than 81 tons, according to the press release. 

“Californians cherish our coast, and they showed today that they were excited to get back there to help,” said Jack Ainsworth, Executive Director of the California Coastal Commission. “This Coastal Cleanup Day was an important opportunity for us to make up for some of the time lost during this past year, and the citizens of California showed that they haven’t lost their passion for protecting our coast and ocean.”

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Police arrest Hollister man on suspicion of attempted murder

Staff Report -
Police arrested a local man on suspicion of attempted...
COVID-19

Hazel Hawkins receives grant for rural vaccination efforts

Staff Report -
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital has received a federal grant...
Crime

Police to conduct DUI checkpoint Sept. 25

Staff Report -
The Hollister Police Department will conduct a DUI and...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Police arrest Hollister man on suspicion of attempted murder

Hazel Hawkins receives grant for rural vaccination efforts