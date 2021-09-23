Local Scene: Geocache Bash at Hollister Hills SVRA

Are you up for the challenge? Hollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation Area is hosting the Geocache Bash on Sept. 25. Registration goes from 8am-9am, and the geocache scavenger hunt takes place 9am-2:30pm. Check-in is at the Area 5 Group Camp at Hollister Hills SVRA.

Geocaching is an outdoor family-friendly activity in which participants use GPS devices or applications to download coordinates to find “geocaches” throughout the park.

A smartphone or GPS device is required to participate in the Sept. 25 Geocache Bash. Due to the topography and tree coverage of the Hollisters Park, smartphone based GPS can be spotty and unreliable. If using a smartphone, participants are recommended to download the Geocaching app (geocaching.com) before arrival.

The Sept. 25 event includes a free lunch sponsored by the Hollister Hills Off-Road Association.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit ohv.parks,ca.gov/hollisterhills.

Thousands volunteer for Coastal Cleanup Day

After more than a year of suspending in-person activities during the pandemic, tens of thousands of Californians turned out to take part in the 37th Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day, the state’s largest annual volunteer event organized by the California Coastal Commission.

Volunteers gathered hundreds of tons of trash at beaches, shorelines, and inland waterways, cleaning up at hundreds of locations in 55 of California’s 58 counties, says a press release from the California Coastal Commission. Cleanups took place up and down the coast, from the Oregon to Mexico border, and as far inland as Lake Tahoe. California’s event is part of the International Coastal Cleanup, organized by the Ocean Conservancy.

In Hollister, numerous volunteers showed up to volunteer for Coastal Cleanup Day at Sunnyslope School on Sept. 18. In Morgan Hill, volunteers helped clean up in the area of two gathering points: the city’s corporation yard on Edes Court and Chesbro Reservoir County Park.

With 50% of the statewide cleanup sites reporting results, more than 20,000 volunteers took part in the Sept. 18 cleanup day throughout California. Those volunteers picked up 153,281 pounds of trash and an additional 9,256 pounds of recyclable materials, for a total of 162,538 pounds or more than 81 tons, according to the press release.

“Californians cherish our coast, and they showed today that they were excited to get back there to help,” said Jack Ainsworth, Executive Director of the California Coastal Commission. “This Coastal Cleanup Day was an important opportunity for us to make up for some of the time lost during this past year, and the citizens of California showed that they haven’t lost their passion for protecting our coast and ocean.”