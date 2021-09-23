Police arrest Hollister man on suspicion of attempted murder

Police arrested a local man on suspicion of attempted murder after he shot a victim in Hollister traffic earlier this week, according to authorities.

About 2:50pm Sept. 21, officers responded to a call reporting shots fired near the 1200 block of Fourth Street, according to the Hollister Police Department. Witnesses to the shooting described the driver of one car shooting into another car while stopped at the intersection with Miller Road.

A dark colored suspect vehicle was seen fleeing the area after the shooting, police said. Witnesses told police that the victim, who was shot while in his vehicle, initially pulled over to the shoulder of the road, but then quickly drove away eastbound on Fourth Street.

A short time later, officers were informed the gunshot victim had arrived at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. Officers began investigating the incident and contacted several witnesses. Police were also able to access a nearby surveillance camera that depicted the alleged shooter and his vehicle.

Cesar Montes-Gonzalez

Detectives recognized the alleged shooter from a previous case and they developed vehicle information to the car he was driving during the shooting, police said. A B.O.L (be on the lookout) alert, along with a photograph of the suspect and images of the vehicle he was driving, was shared within the police department.

The evening of Sept. 21, a Hollister Police officer was on patrol when he located the suspect vehicle in the early morning hours. The officer maintained surveillance on the car located on the 400 block of Madrone Drive. Early Wednesday morning, detectives arrived to take over the surveillance pending a search warrant and possible SWAT call out for the execution of a search warrant.

At about 7:45 am Sept. 22, detectives spotted the suspect, Cesar Montes-Gonzalez, in front of the home, according to police. The detectives observed Montes-Gonzalez outside washing his car in the front lawn area. A plan was put in place and the patrol team quickly arrived to arrest the suspect.

Montes-Gonzalez ran into the home as soon as he noticed the police arriving, and he ignored calls to stop, authorities said. Officers chased him and, after kicking the front door, they were able to take the suspect into custody inside the home.

A search warrant was executed for Montes-Gonzelez’ bedroom, where police found additional evidence connecting the suspect to the shooting, authorities said. This evidence includes the suspected firearm used in the Sept. 21 crime.

Montes-Gonzalez was booked at the San Benito County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, felon in possession of a loaded firearm, criminal street gang member in possession of a loaded firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and parole violation, police said. Montes-Gonzalez is currently on early release parole.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact the Hollister Police Department at 831.638.4116. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.