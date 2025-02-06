Learn about healthy living

For centuries, people have known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help keep your brain and body healthy as you age.

At a Feb. 25 presentation at the YMCA of San Benito County, learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement. Use hands-on tools to help incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

The presentation, titled “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body,” will take place 11:15am-12:15pm Feb. 25. The YMCA is located at 351 Tres Pinos Road in Hollister.

Call 831.637.8600 to register. Walk-ins are welcome.

Weekly bike ride

Join others at 8am every Saturday, for a 22-mile bike ride. Meet at Off the Chain bike shop, 101 McCray St., #101, Hollister. They ride out Santa Ana Road to Tres Pinos, drop down onto Southside Road, and back to the shop. Moderate to fast pace. They do regroup. Details: lu********@at*.net, 831.636.0802 or www.offthechainbikes.com.

New wine on the market

Casa de Fruta winery this week announced the launch of its latest creation: mango fruit wine. The refreshing and tropical variety features a unique blend of fresh, sun ripened mangoes and Casa de Fruta’s time honored winemaking expertise, says a press release.

“We are thrilled to introduce Mango Fruit Wine to our cherished customers,” said Joe Zanger, Casa de Fruta Vinter and Partner. “This innovative wine is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our passion for exploring new flavors. We believe our Mango fruit Wine will become a favorite among wine enthusiasts and those looking for a unique, tropical twist.”

Mango Fruit Wine and other original varieties are available for purchase at Casa de Fruta and www.casadefruta.com. Casa de Fruta is located at 10021 Pacheco Pass Highway in Hollister.

Daughters meet

The Daughters of the American Revolution, with members from Hollister, Gilroy, San Juan Bautista and Morgan Hill, meet at 10am the second Saturday of each month (September through May).

The DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.

Contact them to find out if there is a revolutionary ancestor in your family.

Visit their website at https://gilroy.californiadar.org. For more information contact re****@gi****.org.