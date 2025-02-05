Former San Benito High School art teacher John Robrock retired in 2018 with several boxes of unclaimed works from former students. In December, he set out on a quest to reunite the pieces with their creators.

Events that followed have turned into a public art exhibition and fundraising effort that are ongoing through Feb. 22 at Luna Gallery and Eco-Art Studio in San Juan Bautista.

By Feb. 3, Robrock—who taught at the school now known as Hollister High for 17 years—had returned 50 of the archived works to 30 former student artists in California, New Mexico, Texas and Oregon. Six of the artists offered to donate their works to the new exhibit, which has been open since Jan. 18.

But some of the artists could not be located as Robrock could not determine who created works that were unsigned or had an illegible signature. On Feb. 22, Luna Gallery will host an auction of art pieces that are unsigned, donated or unclaimed, according to Robrock.

Robrock said he had about 10 boxes full of unclaimed student works when he started trying to return them. Most are drawings, paintings and charcoal pieces.

Robrock added he has especially enjoyed meeting up with former students from nearly 20 years ago in recent weeks to return their art. Just this week, he said, another former student called him up to request one of their drawings that he still had.

“It’s been a fun show,” Robrock said. “And we’re trying to show people in the community these kids did a really good job drawing and painting.”

The auction, scheduled for 3-6pm Feb. 22, will raise funds for art education activities. There are about 60 student works on display at the gallery, and those will remain until Feb. 22.

Photos of the works can be found on Robrock’s website, johnrobrock.com. Anyone who recognizes any of the works as their own can still claim them by contacting Robrock.

Legible artists’ signatures on some of the works include Selena Aguajo, Coller B, Jeffrey Barber, Eric V. Betoncort, Jennifer Capese, Mariela P. Carmora, Juan Cerda, Kyle Cope, Jericho Coquilla, Cuteril, Angel Daez, Courtney/Catherin Datilo, Katarina Diaz, Rachel Elstein, Nancy Fiuvet-Veneno, Jazmine Flores, Nancy Flores, Alexandra Garcia, Jeff Glass, Elizabeth Goseta, Eva Jiminez, Jessica Lickenberg, Blanca Lopez, Ana Maldonado, Adriana Mariano, Christiana Matthews, Caitlin Mayer, Marcus Muro, Sheryl Overman, Kaitline O’Keefe, Laura Ornelas, Sue Orozco, Annalisa Ortiz, Sheila Overman, Crystal P. Natasha Parkin, Alyssa B. Penado, Connor Pratt, Carina Ramos, Amanda Rangel, Adriana Rios, Katie Sanchez, Rachelle Sanchez, Rochelle Sanchez, Samantha Silva, Jayleen Torval, Jasmine Ulloa, Mary van Urff, Irma Vargas, Josh Vega, Hunter Vicari, Alison Whiteside and Alyssa Yeager.

Artists who could not be located to claim their works from Robrock’s classes include Lisa Adamson, Kristin Adamson, Vicky Baitres, William Blasingame, Jesus C, Michael Canales, Aaron Cervantes, Alexandra Chavez, Karen Cruz, Cathy Domingues, Diana Fonseca, Vivian Guillen, Ashley Kim, Mikayla Koehn, Areli Munoz, Marcus Muro, Nissa Noble, Jamie O’Brian, Jesus Ortiz, Alyssa B. Paroche, Crystal Pereira, Angel Perez, Lauren Pesche, Jose Ramirez, Kristen Ramirez, Jose Salazar, J Shingals and Stephanie Underwood.

Luna Gallery and Eco-Art Studio is located at 107B The Alameda in San Juan Bautista.

Robrock can be contacted at mr**********@gm***.com.