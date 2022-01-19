Local Scene: Logue makes Dean’s List; youth piano competition

Logue makes Dean’s List

Sam Logue, a Biology/Health major at Grove City College from Hollister, has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction for the Fall 2021 semester. Sam is a 2021 graduate of San Benito High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Logue (Jennifer) from Hollister, CA.

Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

OptumServe testing site closed for walk-in service

The OptumServe Covid-19 testing site in Hollister will no longer accept walk-in appointments, until further notice, according to San Benito County staff.

The site is located at the Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center building, 930 Sunset Drive in Hollister.

Due to limited staffing and testing supplies, the site is not accepting walk-in test recipients as of Jan. 12, says a press release from the county.

Other testing options remain available at private providers and other locations in San Benito and neighboring counties. People are urged to contact their healthcare provider for alternative Covid-19 testing options.

Other testing sites in the region include:

Walgreens, Virus Geeks (https://virusgeeks.com/), Monterey County testing sites (https://tinyurl.com/4karrw2p), Santa Cruz County testing sites (santacruzhealth.org), Santa Clara County sites (https://covid19.sccgov.org/covid-19-testing) and Merced County locations (https://co.merced.ca.us/3436/Testing-Locations).

Youth piano competition seeks applicants

Registration is now open for the 17th Annual Marian Filice Youth Piano Competition and Music Festival at Gavilan College.

Piano students ranging from fifth-12th grades can register to compete in the youth piano competition, while all other musicians can register to perform in the music festival.

The competition will consist of two divisions. The junior division is open to students who are in grades 5-8. The senior division will be open to students who are in grades 9-12.

Contestants will be expected to prepare two contrasting pieces from the classical repertoire (Baroque, Classical, Romantic or Contemporary), and perform them by memory.

Awards range from $200-$500 for grades nine through 12, and $100-$300 for grades 5-8.

The deadline for entry is Jan. 28. The entry fee is $20 for the piano competition, and $20 for the music festival. For applications, visit gavilan.edu/academic/music/piano_comp.php.

The event will be held on March 6 at the Gavilan College Theater, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd. in Gilroy. The competition begins at 9am, with the awards ceremony and concert taking place at 3pm.

For information, email [email protected]