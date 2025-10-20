A national nonprofit organization that focuses on education recently named three Hollister schools to its annual Honor Roll list of California’s top performing schools and districts.

Educational Results Partnership has released its 11th annual Honor Roll list, which recognized 1,834 of California’s highest performing schools and 158 school districts. In Hollister, schools that made the list are Accelerated Achievement Academy, Hollister Prep and Spring Grove Elementary.

Furthermore, North County Joint Union Elementary, a school district in San Benito County, made the ERP’s District Honor Roll list, says a press release from ERP.

About 21% of all schools and districts in California made this year’s ERP Honor Roll.

ERP is a nonprofit that applies data science to accelerate student success, says the press release. The Honor Roll recognition is presented in partnership with state business leaders representing 28 chambers of commerce across the state.

The Honor Roll list recognizes top performing public schools, school districts and charter schools that have comprehensively outperformed their peers in closing achievement gaps, particularly among higher-poverty and historically disadvantaged student populations, ERP added.

Smarter Balanced test score data made publicly available by the California Department of Education for the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) for the years 2023-25 was used to conduct the analysis.

The ERP Honor Roll program is part of a national effort to engage business leaders in recognizing high-performing schools and educational systems and to promote the best practices that improve student outcomes.

“Business leaders are proud to recognize high performing schools that are equipping students with the fundamental skills that matter most to employers,” said Dan Kinney, ERP’s Board Chair. “Even as the world and the workforce rapidly change, these schools are helping students build strong foundations in critical thinking, communication and problem-solving—skills that will always be essential in any economy.”

ERP Chief Executive Officer James Lanich added, “Many educators across California are already delivering rigorous instruction that equips students with the fundamentals they need to succeed in the workforce and in life. The Honor Roll recognizes that work—identifying schools in a diversity of ZIP codes where students of all backgrounds are mastering the core academic skills that will help them thrive in a rapidly changing world of work.”

The 2025 California Honor Roll Schools list is supported by the national Campaign for Business and Education Excellence and co-presented in collaboration with chambers of commerce across the state, adds the press release.

To learn more about the methodology used to determine Honor Roll schools and districts, visit tinyurl.com/mr2nez57.