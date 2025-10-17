Gwendolyn Baquiran, San Benito County Office of Education’s Assistant Superintendent of Student Services, has been selected to receive the Filipina Women’s Network’s 2025 Most Influential Filipina Women of the World Award in the category of “Innovator & Thought Leader; Pioneer of Progress.”

Chosen from a pool of nominees across six countries, Baquiran’s selection highlights her global impact and unwavering commitment to educational equity, says a press release from the county office.

Baquiran will be formally honored at the Awards Gala in the Julia Morgan Ballroom at San Francisco’s historic Merchants Exchange Building, during the 21st Filipina Leadership Global Summit, taking place Oct. 26-31.

“We are incredibly proud of Gwen,” said County Superintendent Krystal Lomanto. “Her leadership and dedication continue to inspire educators and uplift students across our county.”