Authorities are investigating an attempt to defraud San Benito County out of more than $696,000 in a phishing scam in which the county’s auditor-controller’s office had approved the payment, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect or suspects falsely posed as a construction contractor requesting a payment of $696,602 from the county, says a press release from the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office.

County Treasurer Melinda Casillas alerted county administration officials of the suspected fraudulent payment, which was processed on Oct. 15, the sheriff’s office said. The county was alerted by the bank that the payment was likely fraudulent.

The sheriff’s office said verifying the accuracy of such claims is an ongoing responsibility of the county auditor-controller’s office. The office is managed by Auditor-Controller Joe Paul Gonzalez, an elected official who is not overseen by county administration or the board of supervisors.

Upon recognizing the scam, the county treasurer’s office and the bank immediately filed a fraud claim with the FBI and requested reversal of the payment, which is pending, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said it is working with the FBI to investigate the fraud.

The fraud is at least the second notable incident that has come to light in recent months in which the county auditor-controller’s office has allegedly been scammed into authorizing fraudulent payment requests. Earlier this year, two employees of the San Benito County Library—Erin Baxter and Mary Alvarez—were convicted and sentenced for embezzling more than $360,000 from the county.

In that incident, the employees had stolen county funds from 2019-2023 by submitting fake invoices to the auditor-controller’s office, according to authorities.

In response to that case, the board of supervisors in September agreed to hire a forensic accounting firm to conduct a thorough audit of the county library’s finances.

Nobody from the auditor-controller’s office has been accused of being involved in the scams.

Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki, chair of the board of supervisors, said in response to the Oct. 15 fraud attempt, “We’ve had some alarming problems with the auditor-controller’s office. We’re very concerned about what’s happened here, and we’re going to do everything we can to be as transparent as possible with the public.”