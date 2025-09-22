During a joint investigation into a suspected narcotics trafficker operating in Gilroy and San Benito County, investigators from the Gilroy Police Department Anti-Crime Team and detectives from the San Benito County Criminal Apprehension, Suppression, Prevention Response Team recently served a search warrant at a residence in the 7700 block of Murray Avenue in Gilroy.

As a result of the search, investigators seized a significant quantity of narcotics and a firearm, Gilroy Police said.

Gilroy resident Erick Munoz, 23, was arrested, according to authorities.

“This case highlights the strong collaboration between local law enforcement agencies to keep our communities safe by removing illegal drugs and firearms from our neighborhoods,” says a Sept. 19 press release from Gilroy Police Department.