The public review period is open for the Initial Study and Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS/MND) for San Benito County’s 2023-31 Housing Element Implementation Project. The public review period started Sept. 12 and continues through Oct. 13.

The county recently posted its Notice of Intent to Adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration and Notice of Availability for Public Review for the IS/MND.

Comments must be submitted by 5pm Oct. 13 to Stephanie Reck, Senior Planner, at sr***@***************ca.gov. The county asks commenters to reference project file number REF250003 in all communications.

Project documents are available at the County Resource Management Agency, 2301 Technology Parkway, Hollister, CA 95023-2513, or online via Accela Citizens’ Access (aca.accela.com/SANBENITO, Record Number REF250003, under “Attachments”).

A public hearing is scheduled for 6pm Nov. 19, in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 481 Fourth Street, Hollister, CA.