Measures Q, R lose in Nov. 8 election

Results of the Nov. 8 election posted by the San Benito County Elections Office Tuesday night show that voters have soundly rejected two local measures that could have vastly restricted land development in the county.

The general election ballot included the hotly contested Measures Q and R, as well as numerous key races for local offices, including mayor and two city council seats for Hollister, three council seats for San Juan Bautista and a county supervisor’s seat.

Local election results posted on the county elections website at https://tinyurl.com/47bhzysd, as of 10pm, with all voting precincts reporting, are:

San Benito County Measure P (term limits)

Yes 76% (5,372 votes)

No 24%

San Benito County Measure Q

Yes 44% (3,090 votes)

No 56%

San Benito County Measure R

Yes 37% (2,588 votes)

No 63%

San Benito County Supervisor, District 1

Betsy Dirks (incumbent) 49.5% (813 votes)

Dom Zanger 50.5% (830 votes)

Hollister Mayor

Ignacio Velazquez (incumbent) 41.5% (1,456 votes)

Mia Casey 58.5% (2,050 votes)

Hollister City Council, District 2

Rolan Resendiz (incumbent) 47% (318 votes)

Celeste Toledo-Bocanegra 29%

Hani Mayzouni 15%

Sergio Montanez 8%

Hollister City Council, District 3

Rosalinda Sanchez 42%

Dolores Morales (incumbent) 58% (543 votes)

San Juan Bautista City Council (top three elected)

Jose Aranda 19%

Edwin J. Sabathia 20.03%

Jackie Morris-Lopez 21% (160 votes)

Steve Harris 20.42%

Leslie Q. Jordan 19%

City of Hollister Measure S (mayor and city council term limits)

Yes 70% (2,474 votes)

No 30%

City of Hollister Measure T (Motorcycle Rally on July 4 weekend)

Yes 60% (2,151 votes)

No 40%

City of Hollister Measure U (Motorcycle Rally prior to/following July 4)

Yes 39%

No 61% (2,163 votes)