The Nov. 3 statewide general election ballot will feature dozens of local races, including numerous offices in the cities of Hollister and San Juan Bautista; seats on boards of education; and a contest for an unfinished term on the San Benito County Board of Supervisors—among many others.

The last day to register to vote for the midterm election is Oct. 19. San Benito County election officials will begin mailing out vote-by-mail packets by early October, and early voting begins Oct. 5.

Over the next few weeks, in an effort to help readers become more informed about their choices, the Free Lance will publish short candidate biographies and statements for the local city council and board of education races.

This week, we start with the candidates for Hollister School District Trustee Area 5 for County Supervisor District 5. Running for HSD TA5 are retired school employee Alicia Parra and incumbent Jan Grist.

Running for Supervisor District 5 are retired refrigeration manager John Williams, business owner Rodney Bianchi and business owner Ignacio Velazquez. That election is for the remainder of Velazquez’s previous term, which was cut short by a successful voter recall in the June election.

Statements and bios are published as written by the candidates, with minor editing for space and clarity.

To register to vote or to find more information about the Nov. 3 election, visit the San Benito County Elections Office’s website at sanbenitocounty-ca-cre.gov/elections.

Alicia Parra

Candidate for Hollister School District, TA5

Biographical info: My name is Alicia Parra and I am honored to be a candidate for the Hollister School District Board of Trustees, representing Trustee Area 5. I have a background in administration while serving in the U.S. Army as well as during my 34-year career with the Hollister School District.

Alicia Parra

Candidate statement: During my tenure with the district, I had a variety of roles that gave me valuable insight into curriculum, district policies, staffing needs and school operations. This experience has prepared me to make responsible, informed decisions while ensuring that students, families, staff and community members are heard.

My highest priority is to provide students with equitable access to high-quality educational opportunities. I am committed to supporting our staff, maintaining positive, respectful and safe environments where all students can thrive and succeed.

If elected, I will work diligently to discern and oversee the district’s budget, promote fiscal responsibility and ensure that board policies and administrative regulations remain current and effective.

With your vote, I will bring my experience, knowledge and dedication to serving our approximately 6,000 students across 10 school sites. Together, we can work with the school district to help it achieve its mission and goal to inspire and empower students to become critical thinkers, lifelong learners and successful members of our diverse community.

Jan Grist

Candidate for Hollister School District, TA5

Jan Grist

Biographical info: Jan Grist is seeking re-election to the Hollister School District Board of Trustees, Area 5. A dedicated educator with 36 years of local teaching and Board experience, Jan advocates for student-first budgeting and strong academic foundations.

As a passionate history enthusiast, she values our community’s heritage and strives to shape HSD’s future.

Statement: My name is Jan Grist, and I am a retired teacher who has been involved with the Hollister School District for the last 36 years. I have had the privilege of representing District 5 for the Hollister School District for the last eight years.

I am running for the HSD school board as I want to continue our progress in student achievement. The district has had steady academic growth, reduced suspension rates, increased attendance and has made significant progress in reclassifying English Language Learners.

I am very proud of the progress we have made with our special education students. Our special-needs children are increasingly joining general education classes and spending more time with all students.

Hollister School District has made steady progress in maintaining a balanced budget, as we continue to pay almost $25,000 for medical, dental and vision care for our full-time employees. The District has been able to increase salaries for all employees for the last several years.

If I am reelected, I want to continue working with HSD staff and parents to sustain the academic growth and positive changes occurring in our growing district.

John Williams

Candidate for San Benito Supervisor, District 5

John Williams

Biographical info: I am a lifelong Hollister resident and second-generation family of San Benito County, with a career rooted in agriculture. I met my wife and raised a family here. I’m committed to a stronger, safer future for our community. I’m running for Supervisor to bring unity, fiscal stability, and responsible growth.

Statement: Over the years, I’ve watched San Benito County change and grow at an alarming pace, and I worry we could lose the beauty, charm and open space that make this county special.

We may not be able to stop progress, but our leaders have a responsibility to grow the right way and listen to residents—too often it is overshadowed by politics and personal ambition.

My goals as your next supervisor are simple: listen to and respect the people, protect what matters and plan carefully for our future. I spent my entire career in agriculture and have a deep respect for our farmland, which I’m committed to protecting for generations to come.

We can’t stop housing growth, but we can focus on what matters most—affordable housing, so our children have a real chance to stay in the community where they grew up instead of being pushed out by rising costs and a lack of good-paying jobs.

San Benito County is rich in beauty and history, but we lack the local revenue of surrounding communities. We’ve built thousands of new homes without bringing in the businesses and jobs to support them, forcing too many residents into long, exhausting commutes away from family.

That revenue gap limits our ability to fund public safety, roads, infrastructure and essential services. Tourism can help, but it shouldn’t be our only strategy, we need a broader economic plan that welcomes responsible business and industries and creates good local jobs.

One of the biggest reasons I decided to run is my concern over lack of unity and cooperation on the Board of Supervisors. Too often, politics gets in the way of the work, and the voice of the people is lost. I will leave politics at the door, work in collaboration, balance our budget and prioritize the basics people need and deserve.

Rodney Bianchi

Candidate for San Benito Supervisor, District 5

Rodney Bianchi

Biographical info: Rodney Bianchi, 57, a lifelong San Benito County resident, self-employed business owner and experienced community leader. I have served on the North County Joint Union School District Board and the San Benito County Office of Education Board, and I currently serve as Board President. I bring 57 years of local perspective and a commitment to responsible, effective public service.

Statement: I am running for San Benito County District 5 Supervisor because I believe our community needs experienced, accountable leadership focused on practical solutions and the future of the people who call San Benito County home.

I have lived here for 57 years. I have watched our community grow and change, and I understand what makes San Benito County special. As a self-employed business owner, I know firsthand the importance of a strong local economy, responsible government and creating opportunities for families and businesses to succeed.

My previous service on the North County Joint Union School District Board and the San Benito County Office of Education Board taught me the importance of listening to residents, working collaboratively, managing public resources responsibly and making decisions with our community’s long-term interests in mind.

As County Supervisor, my priorities will be clear.

Local jobs: We need to support local businesses, encourage responsible economic development and create opportunities for residents to build their careers here at home. A healthy local economy strengthens our entire community.

Reducing traffic: Growth must be accompanied by thoughtful planning and transportation improvements. I will work to address congestion, improve roads and infrastructure and make transportation safer and more efficient for residents.

Expanding parks: Our families deserve more opportunities to enjoy quality parks, recreation and open space. I will support efforts to expand and improve these community assets and preserve the quality of life that makes San Benito County a great place to live.

I am not running to simply hold office. I am running to serve. After 57 years in this community and years of public service, I am ready to bring my experience, business perspective and commitment to District 5 to the County Board of Supervisors.

I respectfully ask for your vote and the opportunity to work together for a stronger San Benito County.

Ignacio Velazquez

Candidate for San Benito Supervisor, District 5

Ignacio Velazquez

Biographical info: Age 61, I have been very blessed to live in San Benito County and I know how special our community is. I have been proud to raise my family here and also build my businesses here in Hollister. I have been involved with local nonprofit groups and all levels of local government for over 30 years.

Statement: Improving our infrastructure and quality of life without burdening our residents with more taxes and traffic is and has been my priority as a County Supervisor!

In my first year as a County Supervisor, I was able to work with my fellow Supervisors to stop over 2,000 houses from being developed. We were also successful in repairing multiple roads in the county and we also came together to stop deficit spending of taxpayers’ dollars.

In the past, the county did not have clear policy on future growth in our community. Developers were able to use loopholes to build major developments on precious farmland, which was leading to costly impacts on our roads, schools and infrastructure.

Working together as a team, I was proud to work with my fellow Supervisors to approve a new housing plan that met all state requirements and at the same time stopped developers from building over 2,000 houses on farmland along Buena Vista and Fairview Roads.

I was honored to be selected by my fellow Supervisors to be on our road committee to put together a plan to fix roads in our county. The entire Board of Supervisors approved a plan that allowed the repair of Shore Road, Frazier Lake Road, Union Road, Fairview Road, Cole Road and San Juan Highway. With a solid plan in place to repair our roads, we will finally be able to get more roads repaired each year.

Proper budgeting is a critical part of the success of any organization. As a member of the budget committee, I recognized that in previous years there had been major deficits in the budget due to inaccuracies in financial reporting. I alerted the entire Board of Supervisors to the financial issues and the entire board unanimously voted to address the issues and cut spending to balance the budget.