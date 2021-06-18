Monterey County fire grows to 200 acres; evacuations in place

A wildland fire southeast of Big Sur in Los Padres National Forest that has charred around 200 acres in steep, rugged terrain has led to mandatory evacuations.

Monterey County officials have issued evacuation orders for Tassajara Road, from the Tassajara Zen Center to China Camp Campground, in the Los Padres National Forest, including tributary Forest Routes.

Evacuation warnings were also issued for Arroyo Seco Road, from Millers Ranch at the Carmel Valley Road junction west to the Arroyo Seco Campground, and for Tassajara Road, from China Camp Campground northwest to Kincannon Canyon.

The Willow Fire, which fire officials say is not accessible by road, got underway Thursday in the Los Padres National Forest about seven miles west of the Arroyo Seco Campground.

It is burning north of the 2020 Dolan Fire burn scar at Willow Creek and Marble Peak Trail, southeast of Big Sur.

The Monterey Ranger District said Friday the fire is zero percent contained and that about 300 people have responded to the fire.

No cause has been reported.

The campground and day-use area at Arroyo Seco Recreation Area are closed until at least Monday due to the fire. Any reservations for the weekend have been canceled and refunded.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta said on Facebook that he is closely tracking the Willow Fire.

“I am in touch with the U.S. Forest Service and local elected officials to ensure we all work together to secure the resources we need to keep our communities safe,” he stated.

The U.S. Forest Service is the lead agency on the Willow Fire, with Cal Fire assisting.

Monterey County Office of Emergency Services has created a Willow Fire webpage, which includes a Fire Evacuation Zones map and emergency notifications.

For information, visit bit.ly/2S84REm.