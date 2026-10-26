Hollister Police offered more details last week about an Oct. 17 incident in which a woman who stabbed her partner before carjacking two victims. The woman ultimately fled into San Jose, where she died of self-inflicted stab wounds, according to authorities.

New details from the Hollister Police Department also reveal that the suspect, Vanessa Garcia, 34, of Hollister, is the same woman from a Sept. 26 incident in which a suicidal knife-wielding person was in an hours-long standoff with police near Apricot Lane at Summer Drive. On that day, Garcia was eventually safely detained and transported for treatment.

Police responded to the 1100 block of San Benito Street about 9:46am, after receiving a report of a stabbing. Before officers arrived, the victim, later identified as the suspect’s domestic partner, left the scene and called 911, says an Oct. 22 press release from the Hollister Police Department.

Officers found the victim at a local carwash, suffering from two stab wounds to his chest and neck, authorities said. A second victim, later identified as the suspect’s sister, was also at the carwash and reported being carjacked at knifepoint.

After stabbing her partner and carjacking her sister’s vehicle, Garcia fled the area armed with two knives, says the press release.

Police obtained the vehicle’s license plate number, and with assistance from the Flock surveillance system learned the vehicle was last seen leaving Hollister. Due to the severity of the crime and concerns for officer safety, police issued an alert for nearby law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the woman, authorities said.

Within minutes, Hollister Police received a report that a vehicle matching the suspect’s description had been driving recklessly eastbound on Highway 152 near Casa de Fruta, says the press release. A second update reported that the suspect vehicle collided head-on with another car, causing one vehicle to overturn.

Officers later learned Garcia had exited the crashed vehicle and carjacked another motorist at knifepoint, police said. She then fled westbound on Highway 152 toward Gilroy.

Using the Flock system again, Gilroy Police located the suspect vehicle as it entered the city limits, police said.

Officers from the Gilroy PD, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle—using spike strips and other tactics—to attempt to stop the vehicle. Their pursuit was unsuccessful and the vehicle entered San Jose, where officers lost visual contact, says the press release.

Police said they later learned that Garcia had abandoned the vehicle after it became disabled, and attempted to carjack more motorists at knifepoint.

San Jose Police officers located Garcia, who was still armed with a knife. With officers on the scene, Garcia then severely injured herself, according to Hollister Police. Earlier police reports said she used a knife to hurt herself repeatedly.

Officers provided medical aid and Garcia was transported to a nearby hospital. She was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone who feels suicidal or is suffering from a mental health crisis can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, or the San Benito County mental health support hotline at 831.902.2911.