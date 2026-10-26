This story was provided courtesy of the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership.

The Monterey Bay Economic Partnership presented the following Q&A with San Benito County Arts Council Executive Director Jennifer Laine. MBEP recently celebrated the region’s arts industry with the Oct. 22 Creative Economy Summit in Watsonville.

According to Laine, the county’s creative and cultural sector generates millions in annual revenue, attracts visitors to the region and supports employment. The latest available tax filings for the five largest local nonprofit arts and cultural organizations indicate approximately $2 million in combined annual revenue—just the tip of the iceberg for a much broader creative economy, according to MBEP.

Laine shares her perspective with MBEP and local readers on what the creative economy looks like, its potential and why intentional investment is vital to our regional economy.

Q. What value can we assign to the creative economy in San Benito County? How do we quantify economic output and employment for a creative economy?

A. San Benito County’s creative economy is an important but currently undermeasured component of our regional economy. It includes nonprofit arts and cultural organizations, independent artists and culture bearers, performing arts, visual arts, arts education, cultural heritage and tourism, and creative businesses working in design, media and related fields.

Employment: The county’s 2023–27 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy reported approximately 125 jobs in arts, entertainment and recreation in 2021. This provides a documented baseline, but it does not capture the full creative workforce, including freelance artists, self-employed creatives, designers, arts educators and creative professionals employed outside traditional arts industries.

A preliminary planning estimate of 400–700 creative jobs in 2025 has been identified, but additional occupational and industry-level data are needed to validate that range.

Economic output: The latest available tax filings for the five largest local nonprofit arts and cultural organizations indicate approximately $2 million in combined annual revenue.

The San Benito County Arts Council, the largest arts organization and arts employer in the county, accounts for $1.2 million of this total, and over the last 10 years, has brought in more than $12 million to the region.

These data points demonstrate the operating scale of part of the county’s cultural infrastructure but are not a measure of the entire creative economy or its total economic impact, especially when you factor in tourism and for-profit cultural activities, such as the annual Hollister Concerts series put on by Guerra Cellars Winery, for example.

A comprehensive assessment would also include creative-business revenue, artist and contractor earnings, payroll, cultural tourism and spending at local businesses associated with cultural events and activities.

In the simplest terms, what are we talking about when we use the term “creative economy”—what does that encompass, and how broadly can we apply that definition?

Loosely, the creative economy is defined as the businesses and individuals involved in producing cultural, artistic and design goods and services. In San Benito County, that includes nonprofit arts and culture organizations, creative businesses and cultural tourism, amongst other activities.

What are we doing well as a region in terms of supporting our creative economy? What can we improve upon to cultivate a creative economy here?

A few strong examples of how we are supporting our creative economy in our region are through the emergence, growth and collaboration around local and regional film festivals, such as the Watsonville Film Festival, Popper Jasper Film Festival and others, through support and building cultural infrastructure around public art and the establishment of California-designated Cultural Districts; and through grant-funded workforce development projects, like the Pathways for Arts Educators Project funded by California Jobs First, to identify and establish pathways for sustainable careers in arts education.

To improve our creative economy here, we need more local government support in terms of funding, awareness and education and being included and embedded as a strategy in local and regional economic development planning.

MBEP is a regional member-supported nonprofit organization consisting of public, private and civic entities located throughout the counties of Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz. Founded in 2015, MBEP’s mission is to improve the economic health and quality of life in the region.