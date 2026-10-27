San Benito County Elections officials said they have found “a minor clerical error” on the Spanish page count of the Nov. 3 ballot.

On the ballots that were printed and delivered to registered voters, the fifth page is labeled as “página 6 de 6” (Page 6 of 6) instead of “página 5 de 6” (Page 5 of 6), says a press release from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters office.

The office stressed that it is “purely a clerical error.” The local ballot has a total of six pages in English and Spanish. All ballots are bilingual.

No contest pages, candidates or state propositions are missing from the ballot, says the press release. All candidate races and state propositions are included, correct and unaffected.

“We take full accountability for this clerical error and are strengthening our proofing procedures to ensure it is not repeated,” said Francisco Diaz, San Benito County Registrar of Voters. “At the same time, maintaining absolute precision becomes exponentially harder when county administration cuts our department staffing by 40 percent.

“Our team is handling a significantly larger workload with fewer resources, but our commitment to voter accuracy remains our top priority.”

Elections officials added that all votes marked on the pages will be counted and processed accurately and according to California election standards.