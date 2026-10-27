Classmates from Hollister High School’s FFA and Life Skills special education programs joined together Oct. 22 for the 10th annual Baler Buckaroo Rodeo—a welcoming and inclusive event that gives students of all abilities a chance to participate and learn together.

The Baler Buckaroo was organized by Hollister FFA, whose members operated adaptive rodeo stations throughout the school’s Rajkovich Ag Barn. The event provides special needs students a hands-on rodeo experience, including opportunities to ride a mechanical bucking barrel, lasso cutouts of steers, line dance, race stick horses and pet some live goats.

The event also featured face painting and a variety of barnyard-themed games and activities.

“The Baler Buckaroo Rodeo is a chance for Life Skills students, as well as Hollister FFA and Circle of Friends students to come together and really put on an amazing event,” said HHS senior and FFA Reporter Kate Skow.

Circle of Friends is an on-campus student club that promotes inclusion and diversity.

“This event gets us all to collaborate, connect with Life Skills students… and throw a great event for them,” added Logan Bejines, also a senior and Hollister FFA Officer. “We like to invite everyone and collaborate with everyone so they’re not feeling excluded.”

Bejines has helped run the Baler Buckaroo for four years; and Skow has been involved for three years. Both are enrolled in ag leadership and ag economics classes, as well as other agriculture programs at HHS.

Hollister High student Davina sports a cowboy hat and face paint at the Oct. 22 Baler Buckaroo at the school’s ag barn. Photo: Michael Moore

Hollister High FFA officers Kate Skow and Logan Bejines helped organize the Oct. 22 Baler Buckaroo, which is designed to offer a rodeo and barnyard experience for students of all abilities. Photo: Michael Moore

Hollister High Assistant Principal Derek Barnes chats with student Emilio Garcia at the Oct. 22 Baler Buckaroo. Photo: Michael Moore

Students painted each other’s faces with barnyard and rodeo inspired designs at the Oct. 22 Baler Buckaroo at Hollister High School. Photo: Michael Moore