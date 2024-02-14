The 2024 Countywide Spelling Bee on Feb. 6 featured 20 students who qualified for the annual event in two age groups. The contest was hosted by the San Benito County Office of Education at the Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister.

Tony Balbas, SBCOE Coordinator of Instructional Support, organized the spelling bee. Students in grades 4-6 competed in the elementary division, while those in grades 7-9 were eligible for the middle school division, says a press release from the SBCOE.

After more than 15 rounds in each division, the top three spellers were selected. The top two in each division qualified for the California State Spelling Bee, which will be hosted by the San Joaquin County Office of Education April 27 in Stockton.

This year’s winners at the Feb. 6 San Benito County spelling bee are:

Elementary division: First place Marley Murillo, Accelerated Achievement Academy; second place Fox Westphal, Hollister Dual Language Academy; third place Elise Gonzalez, Hollister Prep School.

Junior High division: First place Lyla Pulizzi, Accelerated Achievement Academy; second place Miraclin Jebastian, Hollister High School; third place Anthony Mirrione, Spring Grove Elementary School.

Judges at the Feb. 6 event include Hollister Mayor Mia Casey, San Benito County Supervisor Angela Curro, supervisor Mindy Sotelo and Assistant Superintendent Shannon Hansen. The county office’s Spelling Bee Master was Kim O’Connor.