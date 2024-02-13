San Benito County Superior Court Presiding Judge J. Omar Rodriguez is seeking community-oriented individuals to submit applications for participation in the 2024-25 Civil Grand Jury.

A press release from the court says the Civil Grand Jury is “an essential element of the judicial system committed to ensuring transparency and holding local governance accountable.”

The Civil Grand Jury is an official judicial body with independent authority that does not answer to administrators or legislators. Its principal purpose is to protect the public interest.

Appointment to the Civil Grand Jury provides citizens a means to participate in the affairs of the local governments, says the press release. The Civil Grand Jury is an investigatory watchdog body created to ensure that the best interests of all citizens of the county are being served by local government.

Additionally, the Civil Grand Jury is tasked with evaluating the conditions of jails and juvenile detention facilities.

Tim Newman, San Benito’s current Chief Executive Officer, emphasizes the unique opportunity for citizens to contribute to their community by serving on the Civil Grand Jury.

“The Civil Grand Jury is a wonderful way to serve your local community,” Newman said. “The people who serve on the jury truly enjoy the experience and often volunteer to serve a second term. I would encourage anyone who is interested in becoming a grand juror to take the opportunity to apply.”

To be eligible, applicants must be 18 years of age or older,U.S. citizens, and residents of San Benito County. Those selected for Civil Grand Jury service must make a time commitment of an average of 20-25 hours per week for a period of one fiscal year. The term of the 2024-25 Civil Grand Jury will begin on July 1, 2024,, and end on June 30, 2025.

Prospective applicants can access the 2024-25 application and the court’s Civil Grand Jury information near the front clerks at the courthouse in downtown Hollister, or online at: https://www.sanbenito.courts.ca.gov/civil-grand-jury.

For additional information, contact Margaret Jones-Ryan, Chief of Court Resources, for the Civil Grand Jury, at [email protected].

Applications should be submitted by April 29, 2024.