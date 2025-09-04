When I heard legendary musician, writer, DJ, manager and producer Peter Asher was coming to Morgan Hill, I just knew I had to put out my music column and let the community know about this special one-time appearance.

Peter Asher may not be a household name to everyone, but those who know who he is know how special and historic this show will be. “Peter Asher: Songs and Stories” will include a live performance of songs and stories that have endeared Peter to generations of fans through his music with Peter and Gordon, the music he has produced, his radio show on SiriusXM Beatles channel (“From Me To You”), first hand Beatles stories and some discussion of his book “The Beatles from A to Zed.”

Mark Fenichel

Peter grew up in Middlesex, England and we first came to know him from the smash hit “World Without Love” with his British invasion duo Peter and Gordon in the early 1960s. The group had ten Top 40 Hits in those early years, cementing them in our collective consciousness. But Peter became a legend in the entertainment world as well as an award winning A & R executive for the Beatles, Apple Records producing artists including James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Roger Waters and others.

He also very recently co-produced Barbra Streisand’s June 2025 release “The Secret of Life: Partner’s Volume 2,” working in the studio with James Taylor, Sting, Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Laufey, Sam Smith and others. It is also worth mentioning that Peter is one of the many members of the Ringo Starr Allstar Band.

Two interesting facts: Mike Myers created his character Austin Powers in the likeness of Peter Asher. And Peter’s sister, Jane Asher, had a five year relationship with Paul McCartney and he wrote a number of songs about her including “And I Love Her” and “We Can Work It Out.”

The live music portion of the show will feature a trio led by Peter on vocals, guitar and bajolele (Banjo ukulele); local musician Robert Berry (Hush, Greg Kihn Band, 3 with Keith Emerson and Carl Palmer, Ambrosia, Sammy Hagar Six By Six and December People just to name a few) on vocals, piano and bass; and Robert Aubrey from Americana ensemble Mustangs of the West on vocals, mandolin and violin.

This is Peter’s first time visiting Morgan Hill, making it not only a historic event for South Valley but an unforgettable evening with a living legend.

For tickets google: “Peter Asher: Songs and Stories Tickets.” Fri. Sep 12, 2025 at 7pm, at the Morgan Hill Community Playhouse | Eventbrite.