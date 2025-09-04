Hollister HS Football (0-1 overall)

Recent results: Lost 42-28 vs. Branham

Upcoming games: 7pm Sept. 12 at Wilcox

NOTES: The Balers led 21-14 early in the fourth quarter but turnovers caused their downfall. Braiden Hernandez led Hollister with 21 rushes for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Middle linebacker Tripp Felice led the defense with 16 tackles, outside linebacker Ben Candelaria added 14 tackles and free safety Nate Candelaria had two interceptions.

Jordan Quezada caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Cruz Raquet and also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score.

Baler quarterback Raquet stated on X, “Can’t wait to get back to work with the team this week.”

Hollister HS Flag Football (0-0 overall)

Upcoming games: 5:45pm Sept. 4 at Alisal

Hollister HS Volleyball (1-0 overall)

Recent results: Won 3-0 vs. North Monterey County

Upcoming games: 6:30pm Sept. 4 vs. Aptos

Gavilan quarterback Ethan Chrisman drops back for a pass against Siskiyous during the Aug. 30 game at Gavilan. The Rams lost 49-16. Photo: Chris Mora

NOTES: Balers blitzed NMC to the tune of 25-8, 25-14, 25-7.

Hollister HS Field Hockey (0-1 overall)

Recent results: Lost 3-0 vs. Christopher

Upcoming games: 4pm Sept. 5 at Los Gatos

Hollister HS Girls Tennis (1-0 overall)

Recent results: Balers defeated North Salinas 5-2.

Upcoming games: 4pm Sept. 4 at Alisal

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to go*********@***il.com.