Hollister HS Football (0-1 overall)
Recent results: Lost 42-28 vs. Branham
Upcoming games: 7pm Sept. 12 at Wilcox
NOTES: The Balers led 21-14 early in the fourth quarter but turnovers caused their downfall. Braiden Hernandez led Hollister with 21 rushes for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Middle linebacker Tripp Felice led the defense with 16 tackles, outside linebacker Ben Candelaria added 14 tackles and free safety Nate Candelaria had two interceptions.
Jordan Quezada caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Cruz Raquet and also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score.
Baler quarterback Raquet stated on X, “Can’t wait to get back to work with the team this week.”
Hollister HS Flag Football (0-0 overall)
Upcoming games: 5:45pm Sept. 4 at Alisal
Hollister HS Volleyball (1-0 overall)
Recent results: Won 3-0 vs. North Monterey County
Upcoming games: 6:30pm Sept. 4 vs. Aptos
NOTES: Balers blitzed NMC to the tune of 25-8, 25-14, 25-7.
Hollister HS Field Hockey (0-1 overall)
Recent results: Lost 3-0 vs. Christopher
Upcoming games: 4pm Sept. 5 at Los Gatos
Hollister HS Girls Tennis (1-0 overall)
Recent results: Balers defeated North Salinas 5-2.
Upcoming games: 4pm Sept. 4 at Alisal
Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to go*********@***il.com.