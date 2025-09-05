With September comes the end of summer and with that comes the final Hollister Concert of 2025. Set amidst the stunning foothills and vibrant vineyards of Guerra Cellars in Hollister, the concert series is an unforgettable lineup of music, community and celebration under the stars.

The final show features performances by Toby, a Toby Keith tribute band and Cash’d Out, a Johnny Cash tribute band, for a patriotic country finale Sept. 13.

The Hollister Concert Series is more than just a concert; it’s a summer-long celebration of music, community and the great outdoors. Fans can expect top-notch musical performances, food truck fare, and a selection of beer and wine, all within the scenic Guerra Cellars Winery.

Guerra Cellars is not only the backdrop for the concert series but a destination for wine enthusiasts and those seeking to immerse themselves in Hollister’s natural beauty.

Morgan Hill resident Tony Bontempi attended the Aug. 23 concert featuring Queen Nation and Fleetwood Mask tribute bands with Cynthia Hasson.

He said both bands had musicians who looked like the actual players, especially Queen Nation.

Thousands attend the fourth of five Hollister Concerts at Guerra Cellars Aug. 23 to see Fleetwood Mac and Queen tribute bands. Photo: Robert Airoldi

“We were able to find a great spot five rows up and had the perfect vantage point to see them and the dance floor was packed most of the night,” he said.

In the early 1980s, The Guerra family purchased “Pepper Tree Ranch,” a 600-acre, working cattle ranch with amazing vistas and sprawling hills. With deep agricultural roots, the family embarked on a plan to fulfill Anthony Guerra’s dream to enter the wine/vineyard industry in 2006. They then partnered with neighboring Leal Vineyards to plant 20 acres of vineyard bordered by several acres of olive groves.

The outdoor amphitheater is carved into an existing slope adjacent to their vineyard and nestled into majestic foothills.

Previous concerts were 7 Summers, a Morgan Wallen tribute band and Keith, a Kenny Chesney tribute band; the Red Not Chili Peppers and Not Green Day tributes; Swift Nation, a Taylor Swift tribute band, and No Duh, a No Doubt tribute band.

For additional details, visit hollisterconcerts.com