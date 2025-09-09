Three correctional officers were injured when an inmate attacked them at the San Benito County Jail Monday morning, according to the sheriff.

The incident occurred about 11:30am, when correctional staff were moving the inmate into a “safety cell,” says a press release from Sheriff Eric Taylor’s office.

Saitia Faaifo

The suspect, Saitia Faaifo, a 36-year-old transient from San Jose, had been arrested Sept. 7 in relation to a carjacking, pursuit with Hollister Police officers and resisting arrest. He was also placed on mental health evaluation hold after authorities deemed him a danger to himself and others, the sheriff’s office said.

While in custody at the jail on Flynn Road, Faaifo continued to threaten to hurt himself and asked to be placed in a safety cell, authorities said. As correctional officers attempted to move him into another cell on Sept. 8, Faaifo suddenly charged and physically attacked the jail staff as they were backing out of the cell.

The officers used a taser twice to attempt to subdue Faaifo, but he remained combative, according to the sheriff’s office. The altercation lasted about two to three minutes, and four additional sheriff’s deputies were called in from their patrol duties to assist.

The officers finally were able to restrain Faaifo with a WRAP device, the press release says.

Several correctional officers and a sheriff’s sergeant suffered serious injuries, including a concussion, broken bones and lacerations, authorities said. The officers were transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Faaifo was not injured during the incident.

“I am deeply concerned for the well-being of our injured staff members and wish them a full and speedy recovery,” Taylor said. “This incident underscores the daily dangers our correctional officers face, often with limited resources. Our jail continues to operate below recommended staffing levels, and I firmly believe that some of these injuries could have been prevented had we been adequately staffed.

“Despite these challenges, our staff showed incredible courage in controlling this dangerous situation.”