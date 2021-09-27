good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 28, 2021
Authorities responded to a traffic collision involving a red sedan and tractor trailer on Fairview Road Sept. 26. Photos: Chris Mora
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

One dead in traffic accident near Hollister

Sedan collided with big-rig Sunday night

By: Bay City News
A 77-year-old Newark man died in a traffic collision after the sedan he was driving collided with a tractor trailer on Fairview Road near Hollister, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash at 7:29pm Sept. 26 on Fairview Road north of Fairview Court. A 2021 Peterbilt big-rig, driven by a 31-year-old man from Calexico, was making a left turn from private property northbound onto Fairview Road, says a press release from the CHP Hollister-Gilroy office.

A 2017 Buick sedan, driven by the Newark man, was traveling southbound on Fairview Road, approaching the Peterbilt, authorities said. The Buick collided into the rear of the trailer that was being towed by the big-rig, and became lodged underneath the larger vehicle.

When emergency paramedics arrived, the driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released the Newark man’s name.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured, according to the CHP.

Investigators do not think alcohol was a factor in the accident.

