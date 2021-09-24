good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
78.7 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
September 24, 2021
Article Search
Sisters Emily (10) and Audrey Blaettler are two of the reasons why San Benito sits in second place in the PCAL Gabilan Division. Photo by Robert Eliason.
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsLocal NewsNewsSan Benito High School

San Benito girls volleyball team putting together another solid season

By: Emanuel Lee
21
0

Before the season started, San Benito High girls volleyball coach Emily Burley didn’t know how the year would unfold. After all, the Haybalers didn’t have a Covid spring season and as such only had one returning player in Mia Villegas. 

Turns out, all is still well. Despite a straight-sets loss to Salinas High on Sept. 23, San Benito completed the first third of round-robin league play with a 4-1 mark, highlighted by a five-set win over Carmel and a four-set win over Alisal. The Balers are in the midst of putting together another strong season, which the program has consistently done for decades. 

“So far things have been going really well,” Burley said. “What I really like about this team is I can just move people around and have girls play multiple positions to help the team because a lot of them are versatile and have great attitudes.”

Villegas is the perfect example as she was projected to be an outside hitter but recently has spent more time at libero. 

“Mia has been fantastic,” Burley said. “She’s super good on the outside, but we’ve been loving her at libero lately because of her great serve-receive. If you watch her body, it looks the same way every time she contacts the ball, which is really hard to do.”

Burley has been excited about the play of sisters Audrey and Emily Blaettler, especially when they’re in the front row together. In a four-set win over Alisal on Sept. 21, the Blaettlers unleashed a wave of kills and blocks to help spark the Balers to victory. 

Audrey plays the right side, outside hitter and has been blocking well, while Emily has been a strong defensive presence at middle blocker. Shae Valenzuela has played the right side, middle and now the outside and has excelled at all three positions. 

“She’s not afraid to swing all the time and has been doing a great job on defense in the back row and getting us a swing from there as well,” Burley said. 

Bethany Mondala has been the surprise addition since she transferred in from Independence High-San Jose. Mondala usually plays outside hitter, but Burley asked her to play setter because of her skills. 

“She has really nice hands and has been great and is super athletic,” Burley said. “She’s picked up the setter position and it’s hard to do because the setter is like your quarterback. It’s really cool she’s here because you never expect to get a really good transfer and when it happens, you’re thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, this is awesome.’”

Audrey Blaettler, Valenzuela, Caitlin Miller and Emery Pura have paced the Balers’ attack and any one of them can go off and score a flurry of points. 

“Those four play the outside and right side, where most of our sets go,” Burley said. 

Villegas and Paulina Garcia have played stellar defense and are the team’s dig leaders. 

“I can put Paulina in for whoever is struggling in the back row and she steps right in and is able to get it done,” Burley said. 

For the first time in recent memory, each of the six teams in the Gabilan Division will play each other three times, a byproduct of having fewer squads in the Pacific Coast League’s A division this season. Burley said she looks forward to playing Salinas two more times after the team’s 25-14, 25-12, 25-14 blowout loss. 

“It was not definitive of who we are as a team and if we show up like we have before, we’ll give them a run for their money,” Burley said. “They’re super good but we can be good, too.”

Balers senior Mia Villegas has switched to libero recently because of her defensive prowess. Photo by Robert Eliason.
The Balers’ Shae Valenzuela stuffs a Salinas attack in the teams’ Sept. 23 match. Photo by Robert Eliason.
Emanuel Lee
Sports Editor of the Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. PR of 3:13.40 at the 2019 CIM. Hebrews 12:1.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Police arrest Hollister man on suspicion of attempted murder

Staff Report -
Police arrested a local man on suspicion of attempted...
Local News

Local Scene: Geocache Bash at Hollister Hills SVRA

Staff Report -
Are you up for the challenge? Hollister Hills State...
COVID-19

Hazel Hawkins receives grant for rural vaccination efforts

Staff Report -
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital has received a federal grant...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Police arrest Hollister man on suspicion of attempted murder

Local Scene: Geocache Bash at Hollister Hills SVRA