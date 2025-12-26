The San Benito County Board of Supervisors released the following letter to the local community on Dec. 23.

As we enter this joyful holiday season and look ahead to a hopeful new year, the San Benito County Board of Supervisors would like to take a moment to speak directly to our constituents, our employees, and all who call this beautiful community home.

We are deeply grateful for your support, engaged voices and shared commitment to San Benito County. It is important to us that everyone hears and understands our message of unity, progress, and optimism.

This past year has been one of meaningful accomplishments—achievements made possible through collaboration, careful planning and a shared dedication to moving San Benito County forward.

Together, we completed major road improvements across the county, including Shore Road, Frazer Lake Road, most of Fairview Road and the full completion of the Union Road Bridge. Other projects underway include the repaving of Cole Road and San Juan Highway.

These projects not only improve safety and mobility but also reflect our commitment to investing in the long-term infrastructure needs of our growing community.

The Board also worked hard to strengthen public safety and essential services. This year, the County launched a 24/7 Mobile Crisis Unit to provide timely, compassionate support for individuals experiencing mental health crises. We secured a renewed fire services contract with the City of Hollister, ensuring stable protection for residents for years to come.

Recognizing the uncertainty created by the federal government shutdown, the County stepped in to protect food security for vulnerable families by donating $100,000 to the Community Foodbank for CalFresh/SNAP beneficiaries.

Additionally, we funded a dedicated Sheriff’s Deputy to patrol our parks and river areas and undertook a major homeless encampment cleanup in the riverbed— improving public health, safety and environmental stewardship.

Throughout the year, we remained united and steadfast in our commitment to responsible governance. In a united effort, the Board made difficult but necessary decisions—balancing the budget this fall and making structural improvements to safeguard the county’s financial future.

We are modernizing our purchasing, contracting and bidding processes to ensure your tax dollars are spent wisely, transparently and in ways that enhance public safety, quality of life and neighborhood livability.

Our county employees are our greatest asset, and throughout this process we ensured that their salaries and benefits were fully protected.

Looking ahead, there is much to be excited about. In 2026, residents can look forward to the long-awaited repaving of Union Road and the start of construction on Riverview Regional Park—an incredible project that will bring new recreation opportunities, natural spaces and community pride to San Benito County.

The Board is also fortunate to have welcomed a new County Executive Officer, Esperanza Colio Warren and County Counsel, Gregory P. Priamos this year—leaders who share our commitment to integrity, service and making this county the best place to live and work in the region.

As we turn the page to a new year, we do so with hope, optimism and an unwavering belief in what we can achieve together.

We encourage all residents to stay engaged, participate and help shape the positive future ahead. Your involvement and partnership make all the difference.

From all of us on the San Benito County Board of Supervisors, we wish you a Happy Holiday Season and a New Year filled with hope, health and renewed optimism.

Sincerely,

San Benito County Board of Supervisors: Dom Zanger (District 1), Kollin Kosmicki (District 2), Mindy Sotelo (District 3), Angela Curro (District 4) and Ignacio Velazquez (District 5)