Hollister
June 2, 2022
Orthodontists provide scholarships to students

By: Staff Report
Wafelbakker Anderson Orthodontics presented $2,000 scholarships to five seniors from area high schools.

In Hollister, Julien Garcia of San Benito High School received a scholarship.

Wafelbakker Anderson Orthodontics’ history of philanthropy dates back to 1988 when Dr. Bas W. Wafelbakker bought the practice in Gilroy. Today, he and Dr. Chris M. Anderson have additional offices in Morgan Hill, Hollister and Walnut Creek.

In addition to donating through high school charity events, they supply scholarships to local school students.

“We practice in the community, and we personally believe that it is important to give back to the community,” Wafelbakker said. “Pretty much all of our philanthropy is geared toward children because treating children is our business. As kids, we both had dreams and people who encouraged us. We want to pay that forward. However, kids have different talents, so we’ve started giving back to organizations like Little League, basketball and football teams, swim teams, science competitions, high school choirs and more.”

Wafelbakker and Anderson support children by donating pro bono orthodontic care via school charity auctions. 

“We always donate a case to treat through school auctions, and we often throw a few more cases in,” Wafelbakker said.

