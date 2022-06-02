good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 2, 2022
A Hollister Fire Department firefighter is shown in the process of creating a collaborative department art piece. Local first responders will showcase their work at The Art Depot beginning June 18. Contributed photo.
Featured

First responders showcase art

By: Staff Report
The San Benito County Arts Council and local fire and law enforcement will host a First Responder Art Show from 2-5pm on June 18 at The Art Depot, 35 Fifth St., located in the historic train depot in downtown Hollister. 

This exhibition will include a collection of artworks created by participating first responders from Hollister Fire Department, Hollister Police Department, San Benito County Sheriff and more. Some of the pieces displayed in the show have been created by individual participants, and others are collaborative projects.

This event is an opportunity for community members to see the art, tour fire trucks and police vehicles, and connect with local first responders on an individual level while celebrating the work that they do every day to keep the public safe. 

The event is free and open to the public.

All proceeds and money raised from the sale of art will benefit mental health and peer support for first responders.

The exhibition will be on display at The Art Depot from June 18-July 8. Email [email protected] to make arrangements for viewing.

For information, call 831.636.2787 or email [email protected].

