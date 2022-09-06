Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Hollister

A pedestrian died in a traffic collision in Hollister Monday night, and police are still investigating the crash.

Hollister Police responded to the collision about 7:55pm Sept. 5. A vehicle traveling eastbound on Fourth Street was driving through the intersection of Graf Road when the car struck a pedestrian, according to Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso.

Upon investigation, police determined that the driver of the vehicle did not immediately see the pedestrian in the roadway, but tried to avoid a collision at the last moment, Reynoso said. Witnesses told officers that the pedestrian was not walking in a marked crosswalk when the collision occurred.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released the pedestrian’s identity.

Police do not think alcohol was a factor in the collision, Reynoso said. The driver of the vehicle has been cooperating with investigating officers.

The roadway was closed to vehicle traffic for several hours the night of Sept. 5 while police investigated the scene.

Hollister Police continue to investigate the collision.