good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
92.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
September 7, 2022
Article Search
STAYING COOL Two Hollister children tried to cool off Sept. 5 at the Valley View Park water play area. The temperature reached 111 degrees in parts of Hollister on the Labor Day holiday. Photo: Juan Reyes
NewsBusinessEconomyHealthFeaturedLocal News

Hollister heats up

Extreme weather disrupts daily life throughout South Valley

By: Michael Moore
16
0

The historic heat wave that has gripped most of California this week has resulted in broken temperature records, prompted cities and counties to open public “cooling centers” for the vulnerable, caused power outages—and might have even damaged a stretch of highly traveled asphalt along many commuters’ daily route.

About 3am Sept. 6, the California Department of Transportation’s maintenance crew responded to reports of the roadway buckling on Highway 101 just north of Highway 156 in San Benito County, according to Caltrans spokesperson Alexa Bertola. Crews responded to make repairs and conduct traffic control, resulting in the closure of two of three freeway lanes for several hours.

“We have our engineering staff and contractor staff on scene to determine the cause and repairs are being made at this moment,” Bertola said just before noon Sept. 6.

Bertola added that Caltrans staff don’t know for certain that the damage was caused by the heat, but it “seems likely it is extreme temperature related.”

Weather and health experts, along with public officials, began warning about the current heat wave last week as the forecast for Labor Day weekend had temperatures exceeding 100 degrees. Weather advisories have been extended daily since then, with current forecasts from the National Weather Service now saying the heat won’t let up until this weekend.

In Morgan Hill, the projected high for Sept. 8 is 103 degrees, which is forecast to drop to 97 by Friday, according to the National Weather Service website. Gilroy’s Sept. 8 high is forecast at 104, dropping to 98 on Friday. In Hollister, the projected high for both Sept. 8 and 9 is in the triple digits.

An “excessive heat warning” remains in effect in the region through at least Sept. 8, according to the NWS.

On Sept. 5, 11 cities in the Bay Area set record high temperatures, according to the NWS. That includes Gilroy, which recorded a high of 112—tying the city’s record for Sept. 5 set in 2017 and 2020.

The forecasts led PG&E to issue “flex alerts” throughout northern California, asking customers to voluntarily conserve electricity during peak hours to take strain off the power grid. Gilroy, Morgan Hill and Hollister opened their public libraries, recreation centers and other community centers to members of the public needing to take refuge in an air-conditioned space.

In Hollister, some young residents beat the heat by running through the water spray features at Valley View Park; or grabbing a frozen treat at Hokulia Shave Ice on East Park Street. 

Earlier this week, power outages leaving hundreds of customers without electricity for hours made it even more difficult to get comfortable. An outage in east Morgan Hill on Sept. 5 affected more than 900 houses and businesses, according to PG&E. The outage started about 4pm and power was restored several hours later.

An outage reported about 6pm Sept. 5 in San Juan Bautista affected 273 customers in San Benito County, according to PG&E’s website. Electricity for those customers wasn’t restored until after 9pm.

A local youngster enjoys the water play features at Valley View Park during the region’s historic heat wave on Sept. 5. Photo: Juan Reyes
A local family takes a break from the heat Sept. 5 by enjoying around of frozen treats at Hokulia Shave Ice in Hollister. Photo: Juan Reyes
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Local Scene: Luna Gallery workshops, Rally for Juristac

Staff Report -
Workshops scheduled at Luna Gallery Luna Eco Art Studios will...
Letters

Letters to the editor: Water warning, Measure Q

submitted -
Measure gives voters a chip Re: Monopoly Board and Measure...
Local News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Hollister

Staff Report -
A pedestrian died in a traffic collision in Hollister...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,912FansLike
267FollowersFollow
1,122FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Luna Gallery workshops, Rally for Juristac

Letters to the editor: Water warning, Measure Q