November 12, 2021
A 49-year-old man was struck by a car and killed on San Felipe Road on Nov. 12. (Chris Mora/Special to the Free Lance)
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Pedestrian struck, killed on San Felipe Road

San Jose man, 49, pronounced dead after first aid efforts

By: Staff Report
The Hollister Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that involved a vehicle striking a pedestrian on San Felipe Road early Friday morning. 

A 49-year-old man, who had a last known address from the San Jose area, was struck and killed on Nov. 12. Police said his identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified. 

Police said in a press release that officers responded to the area of San Felipe Road and McCloskey/Wright Road at about 4am for a report of a person who was hit by a car. 

Police said that officers arrived and located a man who was down on the roadway with severe injuries. The man was unresponsive and officers immediately began life saving efforts.  

Police said that three officers took turns performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until fire and medical personnel arrived on scene. 

The man was unresponsive to life saving attempts and suffered extreme trauma from the collision, police said. He was subsequently pronounced dead. 

Police said the vehicle was traveling northbound on San Felipe Road when the car struck the pedestrian. The driver told officers that they did not see the person walking in the roadway, according to police.  

Police said that the driver called 911 and was cooperating with them on the scene. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor. 

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the Hollister Police Department at 831.638.4330. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward. 

A 49-year-old man was struck by a car and killed on San Felipe Road on Nov. 12. (Chris Mora/Special to the Free Lance)

 

Staff Report

