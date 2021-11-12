Seismic retrofit grants available to homeowners in Hollister, SJB

Many homeowners know their houses are at risk when an earthquake occurs, but may not be aware that they can help protect their homes with a seismic retrofit. Those who own homes in zip codes in Gilroy, Hollister and San Juan Bautista may be eligible for up to $3,000 to offset the cost of completing seismic retrofit repairs.

The deadline to apply for the grants, available through the state’s Earthquake Brace + Bolt (EBB) program, is Dec. 1. And for the first time, EBB is offering income-eligible homeowners a chance to qualify for newly available supplemental grants.

Homeowners with annual household incomes at or below $72,080 may qualify for the supplemental grants that could pay up to 100% of the cost of a seismic retrofit, according to a press release from EBB.

“EBB’s growth is a testament to the importance of preparing for the next big earthquake,” said Janiele Maffei, chief mitigation officer of the California Earthquake Authority (CEA) and executive director of EBB. “Bolting houses to their foundations and bracing the crawl space walls can help Californians protect their families, their homes and their investments.”

The program is open to homeowners in 395 zip codes in California. In South Valley, homeowners in zip codes 95023, 95020 and 95045 may apply for EBB assistance.

Through Dec. 1, eligible homeowners can apply for retrofit grant funding at EarthquakeBraceBolt.com, where they can also find detailed program information, select a FEMA-trained, California-licensed general contractor and view the full list of eligible ZIP Codes. Once registration closes, participating homeowners will be selected through a random drawing and notified via email if they have been selected or if they have been placed on the waitlist, says the press release.