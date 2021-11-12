good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
73.9 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
November 12, 2021
Article Search
Elaine Reyna, left, attended the Veterans’ Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at the Hollister Veterans’ Memorial Building on San Benito Street in Hollister. (Juan Reyes/Hollister Free Lance)
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Photos: Veterans’ Day ceremony

By: Juan Reyes
15
0

Hollister VFW 9242 held a Veterans Day ceremony and Honor Walk on Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial Building on San Benito Street. 

A little more than 100 people showed up to pay their respects for all the veterans who served in one of the United States military branches. 

Hollister VFW 9242 members placed nine banners for Hollister residents who are currently serving in the U.S. military, overseas or stateside. 

Five veterans were honored with a Veterans Day Quilt of Honor, including Jesse Grant, who served in the US Army with three tours in Iraq from 2001-06 and was stationed at Fort Benning in Georgia.  

Others who received a quilt include Anthony P. Gutierrez, who served in the US Army infantry as an E-4 in Vietnam from 1965-69.

Richard Steele served in the US Army as a Military Police Dog Handler. He has continued his leadership with the Cub Scouts and various volunteer positions. 

The last two quilts went to Jerry Foshee, who served in the US Navy and stationed in Vietnam, and John Filice, who served in the US Army during World War II in the Philippines.

Filice’s daughter, Rosemaire Foshee, was presented with the quilt.   

Some veterans also participated in the Veterans Honor Walk on San Benito Street. The group met at Fourth and San Benito streets and ended up at Seventh Street in front of the Hollister Veterans Memorial Building.

Juan Reyes

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Pedestrian struck, killed on San Felipe Road

Staff Report -
The Hollister Police Department is investigating a fatal accident...
Local News

Seismic retrofit grants available to homeowners in Hollister, SJB

Staff Report -
Many homeowners know their houses are at risk when...
Local News

New wheels for watershed steward

Erik Chalhoub -
For years, Monica Garcia has roughed it along the...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Pedestrian struck, killed on San Felipe Road

Seismic retrofit grants available to homeowners in Hollister, SJB