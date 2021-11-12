Photos: Veterans’ Day ceremony

Hollister VFW 9242 held a Veterans Day ceremony and Honor Walk on Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial Building on San Benito Street.

A little more than 100 people showed up to pay their respects for all the veterans who served in one of the United States military branches.

Hollister VFW 9242 members placed nine banners for Hollister residents who are currently serving in the U.S. military, overseas or stateside.

Five veterans were honored with a Veterans Day Quilt of Honor, including Jesse Grant, who served in the US Army with three tours in Iraq from 2001-06 and was stationed at Fort Benning in Georgia.

Others who received a quilt include Anthony P. Gutierrez, who served in the US Army infantry as an E-4 in Vietnam from 1965-69.

Richard Steele served in the US Army as a Military Police Dog Handler. He has continued his leadership with the Cub Scouts and various volunteer positions.

The last two quilts went to Jerry Foshee, who served in the US Navy and stationed in Vietnam, and John Filice, who served in the US Army during World War II in the Philippines.

Filice’s daughter, Rosemaire Foshee, was presented with the quilt.

Some veterans also participated in the Veterans Honor Walk on San Benito Street. The group met at Fourth and San Benito streets and ended up at Seventh Street in front of the Hollister Veterans Memorial Building.