Photos: Christmas in the Park brings in locals to celebrate holiday season

With less than a week to go for Christmas, the Hollister Recreation Division began the countdown with Christmas in the Park at Dunne Park in Hollister on Saturday.

The event kicked off with photos with Santa Claus at the park’s clubhouse. The festivities continued at the synthetic ice skating rink that was set up on Seventh Street in between the baseball fields and tennis courts.

The evening was tapped off with live music, entertainment, a Battlefield Laser Tag arena, food vendors and a Makers Market.

The ice skating rink will be open Sunday from noon to 4pm. The cost of admission is $8 per adult and $6 per youth for 30-minute time slots. Visit www.webtrac.hollister.ca.gov to register.

Hollister Recreation also this year hosted its 2nd Annual Giving Tree program, which will help local kids and their families who are in need during the holiday season.

All of the items on the wish list were purchased. The gifts will help support residents of the H.O.M.E. Resource Center, Emmaus House and Youth Alliance.