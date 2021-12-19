good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 19, 2021
Anthony of Hollister glides around inside a synthetic ice skating rink at the Christmas in the Park event at Dunne Park in Hollister. The rink will be open on Sunday from noon to 4pm. (Juan Reyes/Free Lance)
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Photos: Christmas in the Park brings in locals to celebrate holiday season

By: Staff Report
With less than a week to go for Christmas, the Hollister Recreation Division began the countdown with Christmas in the Park at Dunne Park in Hollister on Saturday.  

The event kicked off with photos with Santa Claus at the park’s clubhouse. The festivities continued at the synthetic ice skating rink that was set up on Seventh Street in between the baseball fields and tennis courts. 

The evening was tapped off with live music, entertainment, a Battlefield Laser Tag arena, food vendors and a Makers Market.

The ice skating rink will be open Sunday from noon to 4pm. The cost of admission is $8 per adult and $6 per youth for 30-minute time slots. Visit www.webtrac.hollister.ca.gov to register.

Hollister Recreation also this year hosted its 2nd Annual Giving Tree program, which will help local kids and their families who are in need during the holiday season.  

All of the items on the wish list were purchased. The gifts will help support residents of the H.O.M.E. Resource Center, Emmaus House and Youth Alliance.

